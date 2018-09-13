Vintage Luxury Grills Selects Almo Premium Appliances As Exclusive Distributor for West and Midwest Regions

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vintage Luxury Grills, the nation’s leading manufacturer of luxury outdoor grills and grilling accessories, today announced that Almo Premium Appliances, distributor of premium products for indoor and outdoor living, has been named the exclusive distributor of record for the West Coast market and areas of the Midwest, including California, Nevada, New Mexico, Arizona, Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota. As a result of this partnership, the complete line of Vintage products is now available through Almo in these regions.

The Vintage brand of grills and grilling accessories offers the ability to create chef-inspired meals in an open-air environment. Deluxe enhancements expected this fall include the addition of heavy-gauge stainless steel (304-grade), a more efficient burner, an EasyLift spring assist for the grill hood, and commercial-grade briquette trays with refractive ceramic briquettes in an intricate pentagonal pyramid shape. Additional customization is also available through Almo.

Among the number of Almo West Coast dealer partners committed to carrying Vintage Grills are Airport Home Appliance, BBQ Concepts and JRP Design and Remodel, Inc.

Based on Hearth & Homes Magazine’s Annual Retail Report, 2017 was a great year for barbecue sales, as U.S. consumer confidence was at an all-time high.

According to a spokesperson at Vintage Luxury Grills, “We have absolutely noticed an increase in demand over the last year, particularly on the West Coast and in the Midwest, which has prompted us to seek a distribution partner that has expertise in premium living products, as well as established relationships in these areas. We chose to partner with Almo because of its long-standing reputation in the industry and commitment to quality customer service. Almo knows our brand and what differentiates us in the marketplace. The growth and scalability of our product line is evident and joining with Almo enables us to actualize these goals.”

“The Vintage grills and accessories integrate seamlessly with our line of premium brands, which allows architects and designers to create an entire outdoor luxury living space through one resource,” said Steve Terry, vice president and COO for Almo Premium Appliances. “Partnering with Vintage falls in line with our mission to work with manufacturer brands that focus on exceptional style, versatility and performance to ultimately deliver quality and long-lasting value to today’s consumer.”