KBRA Releases Report for Chicago Park District GO Bonds Series 2018A-E

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--On September 11, 2018, Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) assigned a long-term rating of AA with a Negative Outlook to the Chicago Park District (CPD)’s General Obligation Limited Tax Park Bonds, Series 2018A; General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2018B; General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2018C; General Obligation Unlimited Tax Park Bonds, Series 2018D (Personal Property Replacement Tax Alternate Revenue Source); and General Obligation Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2018E (Special Recreation Activity Alternate Revenue Source). KBRA also affirmed its long-term rating of AA and Negative Outlook to the CPD’s outstanding general obligation bonds.

Ratings Issuer: Chicago Park District, IL Series/Bond Rating Outlook Action General Obligation Limited Tax Park Bonds, Series 2018A AA Negative Assigned General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, 2018B AA Negative Assigned General Obligation Limited Tax Refunding Bonds, Taxable Series 2018C AA Negative Assigned General Obligation Unlimited Tax Park Bonds, Series 2018D (PPRT Alternate Revenue Source) AA Negative Assigned General Obligation Unlimited Tax Refunding Bonds, Series 2018E (Special Recreation Activity Alternate Revenue Source) AA Negative Assigned General Obligation Bonds AA Negative Affirmed KBRA’s long-term ratings do not apply to bonds backed by a letter of credit or liquidity facility, unless otherwise noted.

KBRA’s long-term rating for CPD is based on the U.S. Local Government GO Methodology.

