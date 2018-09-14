Optiva Media selects TiVo to provide metadata

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO), a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights, today announced that “Optiva Media” has signed a multi-year license for TiVo to provide entertainment metadata including TV schedules to enhance the content discovery experience of its customers.

Optiva Media has recognized TiVo’s metadata solutions, based on TiVo’s powerful technology platform, as the best choice for their customers. The platform, which brings together the combination of innovative machine learning and automation and expert in-region curators that can provide the speed and scale required to enable discovery at the pace today’s subscribers demand.

“By selecting TiVo, Optiva Media recognizes our position as a premium metadata provider in Spain,” said Samuel Sweet, Senior Vice President, EMEA Sales at TiVo. “TiVo is dedicated to enriching the entertainment discovery experience, and we are delighted to see TiVo’s industry-leading metadata and technology platform being available to enhance more TV services in the region.”

“We required an enhanced metadata solution that empowers subscribers to quickly find and discover entertainment content including VOD, and have accurate TV listings,” said Valia Merino, Managing Partner at Optiva Media. “We have a long-standing relationship with TiVo across many Latin American and European markets and, once again, TiVo continues to prove how their expertise and diligence can deliver the metadata solution we need.”

TiVo’s metadata is a leading metadata resource for international TV shows, movies and sporting events, delivering localized international metadata that is consistent across the world. Powered by innovative technology, it can quickly surface trending content to maximize related assets, improve search and recommendations, and support voice-powered results.

TiVo will be demonstrating its solutions during the annual IBC show in Amsterdam on 14-18 September. Visit TiVo in Hall 5, Stand A31. Additionally, Optiva Media will be showing its solutions on stand C17 in Hall 3.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation (NASDAQ: TIVO) is a global leader in entertainment technology and audience insights. From the interactive program guide to the DVR, TiVo delivers innovative products and licensable technologies that revolutionize how people find content across a changing media landscape. TiVo enables the world’s leading media and entertainment providers to deliver the ultimate entertainment experience. Explore the next generation of entertainment at tivo.com or follow us on Twitter @tivo or @tivoforbusiness.

About Optiva Media

Optiva Media is a leading independent, professional engineering services company that delivers video broadcast solutions to major companies all over the world. Optiva Media has proven expertise in delivering complex end to end digital television solutions for broadcasters and telcos that in turn allows their customers to have an exciting and engaging video experience. More information available at optivamedia.com. Follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

