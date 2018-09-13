DHA is Awarded Additional Housing Vouchers for Non-Elderly Persons with Disabilities by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DHA (formerly the Dallas Housing Authority) announced today it has been awarded additional voucher funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). DHA was awarded 55 vouchers with a designated value of $305,270.00.

The HUD Section 811 Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program provides funding to housing agencies to assist non-elderly persons with disabilities who are transitioning out of institutional or other separated settings; at serious risk of institutionalization; homeless; or at risk of becoming homeless.

DHA has supported approximately 1,900 North Texans who were homeless with housing assistance over the past two years. DHA is one of 285 local public housing authorities across the country that have been awarded these vouchers. There are approximately 1.2 million households living in public housing units, managed by some 3,600 housing authorities across the U.S.

The HUD Mainstream Housing Choice Voucher Program helps to further the goals of the Americans with Disabilities Act by helping persons with disabilities live in the most integrated setting. The program also encourages partnerships with health and human service agencies with a demonstrated capacity to coordinate voluntary services and supports to enable individuals to live independently in the community.

DHA has letters of intent to collaborate on awarding these vouchers from key partners, including The Bridge, a homeless recovery center and Community for Permanent Supported Housing, a nonprofit organization dedicated to finding supportive community-based housing for adults with special needs in the Dallas/Fort Worth area of Texas.

One partner, of many, that we will work with to award these vouchers is Simpson Place Assisted Living in Dallas, which cares for non-elderly disabled persons as well as seniors. Simpson Place is owned and managed by TX-based StoneGate Senior Living. “We appreciate DHA’s support of our assisted living residents,” says John Taylor, president and chief executive of StoneGate Senior Living. “DHA has been a good partner, helping us provide a solution for our residents who need affordable assisted living options that offers the level of care they need.”

“DHA is honored to provide affordable housing support for all of our clients, including persons with disabilities, and we look forward to working with our partners to utilize these vouchers for North Texans in need,” says Troy Broussard, DHA president and chief executive officer. “We are proud of HUD’s commitment to ensuring people with disabilities have a decent, safe and affordable place to call home and appreciate their confidence in DHA to deploy these critical resources.”

HUD’s announcement regarding this award can be viewed here: https://www.hud.gov/press/press_releases_media_advisories/HUD_No_18_094

To learn more about DHA’s voucher program, watch this video: http://bit.ly/DHAhandup

About DHA

DHA provides quality, affordable housing to low-income families and individuals through the effective and efficient administration of housing assistance programs. The agency aims to create opportunities for program participants to achieve self-sufficiency and economic independence. DHA provides housing opportunities to 54,000 people through public housing developments and Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8) programs. Our mission is to provide affordable quality housing and access to supportive resources across North Texas. DHA is governed by its Board of Commissioners and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. DHA is an independent, local government entity, that is separate from the Dallas City Housing/Community Services department, which is governed by the City of Dallas. For more information about DHA, please visit: www.dhadal.com.