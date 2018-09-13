UNC Health Care Providing Free Access to UNC Urgent Care 24/7 for Hurricane Victims

UNC Health Care is waiving fees Fri-Sun for hurricane victims in NC using its UNC Urgent Care 24/7 service (Video: Business Wire)

CHAPEL HILL, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In order to ensure care for patients in North Carolina during Hurricane Florence, UNC Health Care announced today that it will waive fees associated with its virtual care service, UNC Urgent Care 24/7. This service from UNC Health Care provides patients with real-time access to physicians via phone, tablet or computer.

Virtual visit fees for the service will be waived for care beginning at 12:00 a.m. Friday, September 14th through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, September 16th. Patients must be physically located in North Carolina during their virtual visit as required by medical licensing regulations.

The service typically costs $49 or less per visit, depending on patients’ insurance. It offers simple, convenient and around-the-clock care from anywhere in North Carolina for non-emergency medical issues. Appropriate conditions include allergies, coughs, fever, headaches, nausea, insect bites, pink eye, sore throat, rash, vomiting and more.

“As we said when this service launched, the virtual technology fits with our mission of providing care to all North Carolinians at any time,” explained Dr. Bill Roper, CEO of UNC Health Care. “We believe waiving fees for UNC Urgent Care 24/7 is a concrete way for our health care system to serve North Carolinians during Hurricane Florence.”

The program is offered through MDLIVE, the nation’s leading provider of virtual medicine services and software.

During these virtual visits, a physician connects with patients by phone or Internet through a private and secure connection. The physician can diagnose problems, recommend treatment and prescribe medications when appropriate (excluding opioids and other controlled substances). Patients with true emergencies, including chest pain, should still go to a hospital emergency department.

To register and create a UNC Urgent Care 24/7 account, visit uncurgentcare247.com or visit the Apple App and Google Play stores to download the app to a smartphone or tablet. Patients should use the offer code UNCFLORENCE2018 from the website or app.

To watch a video about UNC Urgent Care 24/7, click here. For more information, including frequently asked questions, click here or call 888-909-9681.

