In Honor of MPN Awareness Day and Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Incyte Debuts Documentary Spotlighting Myeloproliferative Neoplasms (MPNs)

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today on MPN Awareness Day and throughout September, Blood Cancer Awareness Month, Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq:INCY) is shining a light on myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs). MPNs are a closely related group of rare, chronic blood cancers that occur when the bone marrow that produces the body’s blood cells functions abnormally.i The three main MPNs, myelofibrosis (MF), polycythemia vera (PV) and essential thrombocythemia (ET), are estimated to affect 200,000 individuals in the U.S. Of these, PV is the most prevalent.ii

To bring widespread attention to these rare blood cancers and to inspire people in the MPN community to become their own health advocates, Incyte presents “Something So Rare” – a documentary film created in partnership with Cynthia Wade, an Academy Award® winning filmmaker in the documentary short subject category. The film, which is the compilation of a series of four short documentaries featuring intimate portraits of four people living with MPNs, can be viewed here.

“At Incyte, we are inspired and motivated every day by the patients we serve and are always looking for impactful ways to recognize and showcase the brave members of the MPN community,” said Hervé Hoppenot, Chief Executive Officer, Incyte. “We hope this documentary series, along with other initiatives in celebration of MPN Awareness Day and Blood Cancer Awareness Month, reach a broad audience and ignite a critical dialogue about these rare blood cancers and the unique needs of the people impacted by them.”

Additionally, on MPN Awareness Day and throughout the month of September, MPN patients, physicians and caregivers are encouraged to show their support and help raise awareness of these rare diseases through a variety of activities, including:

Tune into tonight’s Facebook Live: Three Incyte Oncology Clinical Nurse Educators (OCNEs) will answer questions about MPNs tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Join the conversation here.

Three Incyte Oncology Clinical Nurse Educators (OCNEs) will answer questions about MPNs tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Join the conversation here. Learn about your disease and participate actively in your care: Get to know more about the MPN Patient Bill of Rights and review the NCCN Guidelines for Patients here to access useful information about MPNs.

Get to know more about the MPN Patient Bill of Rights and review the NCCN Guidelines for Patients here to access useful information about MPNs. Nominate your MPN Hero: Honor a person or organization that has dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people with MPNs by tonight’s deadline here.

Honor a person or organization that has dedicated themselves to improving the lives of people with MPNs by tonight’s deadline here. Capture MPN Moments with the 1 Second Everyday App: Download the 1 Second Everyday app on your mobile device to film and combine your MPN Moments into a video to share online to raise awareness during Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Share your moments using the #MyMPNMoment.

Download the 1 Second Everyday app on your mobile device to film and combine your MPN Moments into a video to share online to raise awareness during Blood Cancer Awareness Month. Share your moments using the #MyMPNMoment. MPN Awareness Social Media Photo Filter: Show support and raise awareness of MPNs by adding an MPN Awareness photo filter to a Facebook or Twitter profile picture.

Stay connected and informed about all of the MPN awareness activities by “Liking” the “Voices of MPN” Facebook page, following “Voices of MPN” on Pinterest, following “Voices of MPN” on Twitter or using the hashtag #MyMPNMoment. Visit www.voicesofmpn.com to access helpful resources about living with MPNs, including the MPN Tracker Tools, designed to help track MPN symptoms, blood cell counts and procedures.

About Myeloproliferative Neoplasms

Myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs) are a closely related group of blood cancers in which the bone marrow functions abnormally. The bone marrow is where the body’s blood cells are made. MPNs are progressive blood cancers that can strike anyone at any age, but they are more common in older adults. Estimates of the prevalence of MPNs vary, but analysis of claims data suggests there may be as many as 200,000 people in the U.S. living with MF, PV or ET.ii

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company's web site at www.incyte.com.

Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.

i Understanding MPNs. MPN Research Foundation. http://www.mpnresearchfoundation.org/overview-page

ii Data on File.