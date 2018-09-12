With VidLink®, Dalton’s OptiLink™ Brings Next Generation Video Technology to Growing Northwest Georgia Community

Dalton Utilities/OptiLink™ announced today the launch of VidLink®, an innovative next-generation video platform that will give users freedom and flexibility to view the content they love.

DALTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Highlighting the company’s long-term vision for providing advanced technology to residents and businesses, Dalton Utilities/OptiLink™ announced today the launch of VidLink®, an innovative next-generation video platform that will give users freedom and flexibility to view the content they love.

Dalton Utilities is one of the first public utilities in the nation to offer the breakthrough cloud-based technology, by MOBITV, the leading app-based Pay TV platform.

The VidLink announcement builds on the company’s history of innovation. Dalton Utilities was one of the first municipal utilities in the nation to build a Fiber-to-the-Home network in 2003, bringing ultra-high-speed broadband to an underserved market.

“Our mission is to ensure the people and businesses in our community have access to the best technology possible,” said Tom Bundros, CEO of Dalton Utilities. “We’ve taken note of the paradigm shift in viewing video content, and we believe VidLink offers an exceptional solution to meet today’s consumer demand.”

VidLink delivers the freedom to watch content in a convenient and simple app that resides next to other popular streaming services. The platform is designed to run on multiple devices, including Amazon Fire TV®, Android TV® and Apple TV®, while reducing installation time and the need for costly, cumbersome and outdated set-top boxes.

VidLink allows customers to stream their favorite content on their device of choice and subscribers can even access their recorded content while on vacation, and view it from their computer or mobile devices. The streaming engine has the capability to store customer preferences, keeping favorite content front-and-center. Other popular features include restart and replay, intuitive learning and universal search. With VidLink, all of your viewing options, including Netflix and Amazon, are available in one place.

“No other entertainment platform offers the value and robust features that VidLink does, and we are delighted to offer a video streaming service that is unparalleled virtually anywhere in the Southeast,” says Hank Blackwood, Chief Technical Services Officer for OptiLink. “This Next Gen technology is what sets OptiLink apart from its competitors and reflects Dalton’s continuing commitment to new entertainment opportunities.”

VidLink is the next of several innovative products to be launched by Dalton Utilities and OptiLink over the next year. OptiLink is taking steps to ensure Dalton stays an industry leader in next generation technology by upgrading current speeds to achieve Gig City certification, and will move from there into Smart City initiatives, notes Jennifer McCain, president of Xcel Services and one of the most experienced consultants in the industry. McCain, who has worked with numerous successful Fiber-to-the-Home deployments, sees great things happening in Dalton, thanks to its visionary leadership. “With these combined initiatives, OptiLink is strategically re-positioning itself as an innovative leader to help fuel economic growth in Dalton,” she notes.

For additional information on VidLink, go to www.optilink.us/vidlink.

About Dalton Utilities and OptiLink

Dalton Utilities, in operation as a public utility since 1889, provides potable water, electrical, natural gas and wastewater treatment services to the City of Dalton and portions of Whitfield, Murray, Gordon, Catoosa, and Floyd counties. Beginning in 1999, Dalton Utilities branched into telecommunications with broadband services to large industrial/commercial customers. With the 2003 launch of its OptiLink family of services, the company now provides broadband, cable TV, telephone, and internet services to area residents and businesses. Dalton Utilities serves approximately 78,000 customers and employs over 300 area residents.

About MOBITV:

MOBITV is the leading white-label, end-to-end streaming video solution in the market, which enables Pay TV operators to rapidly launch a branded, thoroughly compliant, fully-featured app-based Pay TV service. With the explosion of smart TVs and connected devices like Apple TV, Roku and Fire TV, MOBITV has been able to extend its platform to provide a true multi-screen experience, replacing outdated set-top box solutions. Operators now have a way to offer a full cable line-up with an on-demand catalog, live TV, catch-up TV, network DVR and recommendations available on nearly every device. MOBITV powers a fully IP-based approach and, in combination with the almost two decades of MOBITV’s expertise in IP video delivery, operators can finally make the switch to a truly future-proof TV solution. For more information, please visit www.mobitv.com.