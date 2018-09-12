Adobe Unveils Next Generation of Video Innovation at IBC 2018

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Adobe (Nasdaq:ADBE) today unveiled new video features coming to Adobe Creative Cloud that will speed up production timelines, enable more seamless workflows and deliver powerful capabilities to bring filmmakers’ and video professionals’ creative visions to life. The updates include Adobe Sensei-powered animation, intelligent audio cleanup tools, selective color grading, advanced data-driven motion graphics templates and end-to-end VR 180 support. These new features will enable filmmakers and video professionals to spend more time shaping their next creative project and less time on repetitive editing tasks.

Adobe’s Premiere Pro, After Effects and other Creative Cloud apps are behind some of the most cutting-edge work in Hollywood over the last year, including series such as “Atlanta,” “Stranger Things” and “MINDHUNTER;” documentaries like “RBG,” “Unbanned” and “Wild Wild Country;” music videos such as Childish Gambino’s “This Is America” and Jason Mraz’s “Have It All;” as well as upcoming feature films “Searching,” “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs” and “THE OLD MAN & THE GUN.”

“Video professionals face short deadlines, clunky handoffs and long lists of deliverables,” said Steve Warner, vice president of digital video and audio at Adobe. “This latest Creative Cloud release introduces new innovation and capabilities to address these challenges and make common tasks faster and easier.”

These updates follow Adobe’s recent unveiling of Project Rush, the first all-in-one, cross-device video editing app designed specifically for online content creators. Project Rush delivers a streamlined and intuitive user experience that makes creating and sharing online content easier than ever by harnessing the power of Premiere Pro and After Effects, and Project Rush projects are seamlessly opened in Premiere Pro. Currently in beta, Project Rush will be available later this year.

Faster Video and Audio Workflows

New capabilities coming later this year to Adobe Creative Cloud include:

Explore new ways to animate – Mold layers into new, dynamic shapes with new Mesh Sculpting tools that twist, bend and scale under your creative control in After Effects. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technology in Adobe Sensei, instantly create and animate unique, stylized puppets using a webcam and reference artwork with Character Animator’s new Characterizer.

– Mold layers into new, dynamic shapes with new Mesh Sculpting tools that twist, bend and scale under your creative control in After Effects. Leveraging artificial intelligence and machine learning technology in Adobe Sensei, instantly create and animate unique, stylized puppets using a webcam and reference artwork with Character Animator’s new Characterizer. Sound better – Instantly improve audio with intelligent cleanup tools, DeNoise and DeReverb, in the Essential Sound panel in Adobe Audition. Dial down or remove background noise and reverb from a sound clip that’s been intelligently adjusted by adaptive algorithms.

– Instantly improve audio with intelligent cleanup tools, DeNoise and DeReverb, in the Essential Sound panel in Adobe Audition. Dial down or remove background noise and reverb from a sound clip that’s been intelligently adjusted by adaptive algorithms. Take control of color – Take the guesswork out of curve adjustments and bring simplicity and precision to selective color grading and color management with new Lumetri Color tools in Premiere Pro and After Effects.

– Take the guesswork out of curve adjustments and bring simplicity and precision to selective color grading and color management with new Lumetri Color tools in Premiere Pro and After Effects. Turn data into stories – Drag and drop spreadsheet files to Motion Graphics templates to generate visual representations of information within video projects using data-driven infographics in Premiere Pro.

– Drag and drop spreadsheet files to Motion Graphics templates to generate visual representations of information within video projects using data-driven infographics in Premiere Pro. Jump into immersive video – Add new support features for 180-degree immersive video in Premiere Pro and After Effects, including optimized ingest, effects and output in Google VR 180 for viewing on YouTube or other platforms.

– Add new support features for 180-degree immersive video in Premiere Pro and After Effects, including optimized ingest, effects and output in Google VR 180 for viewing on YouTube or other platforms. Collaborate seamlessly – Invite groups and individual collaborators for Team Projects and easily access team members from your enterprise address book to choose collaborators and save groups.

– Invite groups and individual collaborators for Team Projects and easily access team members from your enterprise address book to choose collaborators and save groups. Improve Adobe Stock workflows – Search and sort millions of curated, contemporary 4K and HD cinematic footage and professionally-designed Motion Graphics templates, right from the Essential Graphics panel in Premiere Pro and After Effects.

Attendees at this year’s IBC conference can get a closer look at the newly revealed features and hear from industry experts at the Adobe booth (#7.B35, Hall 7, RAI Amsterdam) and at over 100 partner booths from September 13–18. Tune-in to Facebook Live with Jason Levine on September 13 at 9 a.m. PST to hear about the upcoming release.

Pricing and Availability

The new features for Adobe Creative Cloud announced at IBC will be available with the next version of Creative Cloud coming later this year. For more information on pricing, visit https://www.adobe.com/creativecloud/plans.html. Multiple subscription plans for Adobe Stock are available at https://stock.adobe.com/plans.

Helpful Links

About Adobe

Adobe is changing the world through digital experiences. For more information, visit www.adobe.com.

© 2018 Adobe Systems Incorporated. All rights reserved. Adobe and the Adobe logo are either registered trademarks or trademarks of Adobe Systems Incorporated in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.