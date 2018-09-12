Jam City Wins Coveted Visionary Award for Best New Community

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jam City, a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world, today announced that it is has received the Visionary Award for Best New Community for its Jam City Insiders program. This award, by Vision Critical, a leading customer intelligence software provider, recognizes organizations that are innovating customer-centric decision making, and celebrates Jam City's player-first approach to gaming and its dedication to its community of players. The award will be given out to Jam City during Vision Critical’s Customer Intelligence Summit on Friday, September 14th in Washington, D.C. honoring the brightest minds and best technology in audience insights.

“It’s important to us to build relationships with our most valued players, to learn more about their gameplay motivations and to create new experiences that will keep our players engaged for years to come,” said Lisa Spano, vice president of consumer insights for Jam City. “The mobile gaming landscape changes daily and the need for quick-turnaround insights with "real gamers" is crucial in our competitive space. By listening to our players throughout the entire development process, our Community has helped us make better business decisions and have significantly improved our player experiences, ultimately reflecting our player-first culture.”

In the ever-changing, always evolving gaming sector, player feedback is vital to ensure a game’s longevity and success. Led by Jam City’s Consumer Insights team, the company created the ‘Jam City Insiders’ program, to create a dialogue with its player base. Comprised of over 15K of its most avid gamers, these player advocates provide candid, representative and vital feedback on new game features, concepts and go to market strategies. Creating lasting relationships with high value players through Jam City Insiders has been central to Jam City’s strategy and has helped propel the success of their most storied franchises like Cookie Jam, Cookie Jam Blast, and Panda Pop.

“It made a lot of sense to create Jam City Insiders after our new research team was formed. The Insiders community has allowed the company to gain insights into what our most passionate players want and has helped us innovate in mobile gaming,” remarked Josh Yguado, president and COO of Jam City. “Listening to our Insiders and developing relationships with our players is a central part of our development cycle. Our community has led to better business decisions and most importantly better player experiences.”

You can view the instrumental work of the Jam City Insiders program and the team that has helped drive its success in their Vision Critical Video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MmvYTxt-ANA&=&feature=youtu.be

About Jam City:

Jam City is a global leader in mobile entertainment, providing social gaming experiences for millions of players around the world. Jam City was founded in 2010 by MySpace cofounder and CEO Chris DeWolfe and former 20th Century Fox executive Josh Yguado. Jam City is the creative powerhouse behind some of the highest grossing and most enduring social gaming franchises for mobile, including Cookie Jam (Facebook “Game of the Year” winner) and Panda Pop. Jam City is the go-to studio for Hollywood, having developed immersive, narrative rich mobile games around iconic entertainment brands including Harry Potter, Family Guy and Marvel Avengers. Jam City has 500 employees across studios in Los Angeles (HQ), San Francisco, San Diego, Bogotá and Buenos Aires. The Jam City team is known for its creative excellence and technological innovation in key areas including storytelling, data science and audience insights.