Notarize Announces Integration for the Adeptive ResWare Platform

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notarize, the first digital platform to offer a fully-online closing experience, is proud to announce Notarize for ResWare, an integration that will simplify the documentation process for agencies that accept remote online notarization. The integration will supplement existing organizational workflows with technology that expedites and enhances document collection and execution.

The integration allows ResWare customers to achieve 100% paperless, online closings with the ability to automatically send closing documents to Notarize for eSignature and eNotarization. Users also receive notification of key transaction milestones, such as when the transaction is scheduled, when the meeting is completed, and when documents are fully uploaded back into their ResWare file.

At a time when it has never been more costly to process a loan, agencies will save time and money by forgoing overnight shipping and mobile notaries for digital deliveries. Automating notarized paperwork will allow title and escrow companies to redirect personnel to tasks that require greater expertise and care.

“A streamlined closing process is a win-win for everyone,” said Gorkem Kuterdem, CTO, of WFG National Title Insurance Company. “WFG can now execute end-to-end transactions with Notarize and instantly receive complete closing documents in the ResWare platform. We’re eager to continue capitalizing on the speed and efficiency of digital closings and extend those benefits to our consumers.”

“We’re always looking to simplify the complicated,” said Pat Kinsel, CEO and co-founder of Notarize. “We believe this integration has the power to save time and money for all parties in the mortgage transaction process. ResWare has long been a leader in the title space and we’re proud to partner with them to offer the #1 online closing solution in the industry today."

Please visit www.notarize.com/resware to get started. For more information about Notarize, please visit www.notarize.com.

Notarize is also exhibiting at ResWare’s User Conference, September 12-14th in Denver, CO. Visit their booth for a live demo and more information.

