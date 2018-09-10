Award-Winning Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and CEO Kim Perell Launches Execution Factor Fund

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Award-Winning Entrepreneur, Angel Investor, and global marketing technology CEO Kim Perell is excited to announce the launch of The Execution Factor Fund. Perell created The Execution Factor Fund to empower entrepreneurs with big ideas to execute their dreams. The fund is launching in conjunction with Kim’s first book, The Execution Factor, The One Skill That Drives Success, released September 10th, 2018 by McGraw Hill. Perell invested the first $1 million into the fund and is donating all royalties from the book.

The Execution Fund is a seed stage fund that will invest in execution-led startups, providing early financing and mentorship to entrepreneurs and connecting them with an extensive network of industry experts. Perell’s goal is to bet on others the same way people have bet on her, paying it forward with mentorship, capital, and resources.

As an entrepreneur and angel investor, Kim understands intimately the challenges entrepreneurs face on a daily basis. Laid off from her first job out of college, Kim began her journey as an entrepreneur from her kitchen table, growing her first company to over $100 million in annual revenue, and selling her last company for $235 million.

Kim attributes her success as an entrepreneur and executive on her ability to execute. Kim believes execution is a skill that can be learned and actively seeks to teach it and share it with others. Kim is an early stage investor in over 70 startups, 14 of which have been acquired by leading companies including Intel, Apple, and Singtel. Execution is the skill she looks for in the people she hires and the entrepreneurs she invests in.

“When I started my first company over 15 years ago, I was broke, unemployed, and trying to convince anyone to lend me money was an uphill battle. Thankfully, my 80-year-old grandmother made a bet on me. My goal is to pay her generosity forward by investing in entrepreneurs who need someone to believe in them. And I believe in you.”

In her book, The Execution Factor, Kim takes the readers through a step-by-step process of mastering execution for success in business and life. This book is a must-read for entrepreneurs, executives, employees, or anyone looking to take their life and career to the next level. Designed to be interactive, the book is like having a success coach by your side, helping to create a step-by-step roadmap to achieve your goals. The Execution Factor is available at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

Please visit kimperell.com/fund to learn more on The Execution Factor Fund and how to apply.

About Kim Perell:

Kim Perell is an award-winning entrepreneur, executive, angel investor, and CEO of a global marketing technology company. Laid off from her first job at an internet startup, Kim began her journey as an entrepreneur from her kitchen table, becoming a multi-millionaire by the time she was 30, and selling her last company for $235 million in 2014. Kim has been named one of AdAge’s Marketing Technology Trailblazers, Business Insider’s Most Powerful Women in Mobile Advertising, is an Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year, and has been profiled by CNN Money, The New York Times and Forbes. Kim’s passion is to help others achieve success, and she is an early stage angel investor in over 70 startups, 14 of which have successfully been acquired by some of the largest Fortune 500 companies. Visit kimperell.com to learn more and follow Kim on Instagram and Twitter @KimPerell.

About The Execution Factor: The One Skill That Drives Success

Success isn’t about having a great idea―ideas are a dime a dozen. It’s not about going to the “right” school or having the “right” connections, or being a genius. People around the world have achieved their dreams without any of those things. Execution is the difference between success and failure. It’s what separates the dreamers from the doers. Welcome to The Execution Factor. Entrepreneur, angel investor, and marketing technology CEO Kim Perell will take you step-by-step through the process of mastering the five traits of execution for success in business and life. Laid off from her first job at an internet startup, Kim was unemployed and broke when she began her journey as an entrepreneur from her kitchen table, becoming a multi-millionaire by the time she was 30, and selling her last company for $235 million in 2014. Kim’s made headlines for her amazing transformative story from a startup entrepreneur to a leading global technology CEO. Kim’s first book, The Execution Factor, is being released by McGraw Hill this fall.