KBRA Releases Monthly CMBS Trend Watch

In the August edition of Trend Watch, we spotlight student housing as millions of college students head back to school across the nation. The number of students, however, isn’t on the rise as enrollment for U.S. post-secondary education has fallen for six consecutive years (2012-2017). This enrollment trend doesn’t bode well for student housing demand, which is also facing pressure from increased supply that has come on-line in a number of markets over the years.

While student housing is a relatively small proportion (approximately 2%) of the securitized debt markets, it has its fair share of KBRA Loans of Concern (K-LOCs). We have identified 55 ($1.1 billion) K-LOCs in the sector, which represents a meaningful portion (9.8%) of the student housing population. Over the next few years, with enrollment down and increased supply, we expect to see more pressure on student housing performance. This will likely be more prevalent in markets that have demand and supply imbalances-particularly for older student housing properties that may not be situated close to campus.

CMBS private-label pricing volume was $4.6 billion in August, the second slowest month so far this year. This month’s volume is less than half of the total volume that occurred last August when $9.5 billion of private-label CMBS priced. Despite this, the year-to-date (YTD) private-label pricing volume of $53.5 billion is still up 1.0% year-over-year.

Based on the forward pipeline, it appears that compared to August there will be a moderate increase in volume during September as we expect to see up to a half-dozen conduits and a handful of single borrowers.

On the ratings front, KBRA published pre-sales for three deals ($1.3 billion), including one conduit, one CRE CLO and one single borrower. There were also 270 surveillance actions effectuated across 30 transactions in August, including 251 affirmations, 14 upgrades and five downgrades.

