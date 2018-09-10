Talevation Launches TAP

Talevation, the #1 B2B Provider of Skills & Behavioral Talent Assessments for Enterprise Organizations - Announces the Launch of their Talent Assessments Platform (TAP), their New B2C SaaS Cloud Marketplace for Individuals to Self-Purchase their Own Talent Assessments.

CARMEL, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Talevation®, headquartered in Carmel, IN - announces the launch of their new Talent Assessments Platform (TAP) ™, which is a SaaS Business to Consumer (B2C) cloud-based marketplace, where individuals can personally purchase and self-administer skills and behavioral talent assessments. The purpose and benefits with TAP, are to help everyone affordably evaluate, prove, prepare and position for employment, as well as help to identify, determine, manage and develop new competencies and capabilities.

“We are super excited about TAP,” said Scott Abbott, Managing Partner with Talevation. “In addition to currently working with and successfully serving thousands of great enterprise organizations, it’s truly rewarding to now provide an affordable, easy-to-use, on-demand service, for everybody that wants to self-assess their current skills and behaviors, in a secure and private fashion. As we all know, self-development and self-representation are important requirements to personal responsibility and professional success - and we are thrilled and honored to help.”

Talevation, in partnership with IBM® Kenexa Assess on Cloud ™, provides over 1,000 skills and behavioral tests that are used to frame, validate, measure and substantiate the fit and proficiency of potential and current employees. Talevation helps organizations of all sizes, take the guesswork out of their talent decisions: from hiring the right people, to career development, and employee engagement. Talevation supports 3,500+ enterprise organizations and locations, which collectively administer over one million individual skills and behavioral tests per month.

