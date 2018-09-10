KBRA Assigns Preliminary Ratings to FREMF 2018-K80 and Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates K-080

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) is pleased to announce the assignment of preliminary ratings to nine classes of FREMF Series 2018-K80 mortgage pass-through certificates and five classes of Freddie Mac structured pass-through certificates (SPCs), Series K-080 (see ratings list below). FREMF Series 2018-K80 is a $1.3 billion CMBS multi-borrower transaction. Freddie Mac will guarantee six classes of certificates issued in the underlying Series 2018-K80 securitization and will deposit the guaranteed underlying certificates into a separate trust that will issue the SPCs.

The underlying transaction is collateralized by 67 fixed-rate multifamily mortgage loans. The loans have principal balances that range from $1.1 million to $92.4 million. The largest exposure is represented by The View at Edgewater Harbor (7.0%), a 162-unit, Class-A mid-rise complex located in Edgewater, New Jersey, approximately three miles northwest of Midtown Manhattan, on the banks of the Hudson River. The five largest loans represent 25.7% of the cut-off date balance and also include Riverfront Towers (6.5%), The Village Crossed Loan Portfolio (4.9%), Bridgwater Apartments (3.7%), and Avant At Steele Creek (3.6%). The assets are located in 22 states, with the three largest concentrations in Texas (11.7%), California (10.7%), and Florida (10.3%).

KBRA’s analysis of the underlying transaction incorporated our CMBS Multi-Borrower rating process that begins with our analysts' evaluation of the underlying collateral properties' financial and operating performance, which is used to determine KBRA’s estimate of sustainable net cash flow (KNCF) and KBRA value using our CMBS Property Evaluation Methodology. KBRA’s weighted average KNCF for the portfolio is 4.9% less than the issuer’s NCF. KBRA capitalization rates were applied to each asset’s KNCF to derive individual property values that, on an aggregate basis, were 42.5% less than third-party appraisal values. The weighted average KBRA capitalization rate for the transaction is 8.80%. The KBRA credit model deploys rent and occupancy stresses, probability of default regressions, and loss-given default calculations to determine losses for each collateral loan, which are then used to assign our credit ratings.

For complete details of the analysis, please see our pre-sale report, FREMF 2018-K80, published at www.kbra.com. The report includes our KBRA Comparative Analytic Tool (KCAT). KCAT is an easy to use, Excel-based workbook that provides the following information:

KBRA Deal Tape – contains KBRA loan level details for every loan in the pool, and the ability for users to input adjustments to KNCF and KBRA Cap Rates and see the related impact on key deal metrics.

KBRA Credit Metrics Comparison Tool – Enables the user to compare the subject transaction to a user-defined transaction comp set.

Excel based property cash flow statements for the top 20 loans.

The preliminary ratings are based on information known to KBRA at the time of this publication. Information received subsequent to this release could result in the assignment of final ratings that differ from the preliminary ratings.

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: FREMF 2018-K80 Class Class Balance (US$) Expected KBRA Rating A-1 $99,336,000 AAA(sf) A-2 $969,150,000 AAA(sf) A-M $65,956,000 A+ (sf) B $52,765,000 BBB+(sf) C $32,978,000 BBB-(sf) D $98,933,926 NR X1 $1,068,486,000* AAA(sf) XAM $65,956,000* AAA(sf) X2-A $1,068,486,000* AAA(sf) X2-B $250,632,926* AAA(sf) X3 $184,676,926* NR *Notional Balance

Preliminary Ratings Assigned: Freddie Mac Structured Pass-Through Certificates, Series K-080 Class Class Balance (US$) Expected KBRA Rating A-1 $99,336,000 AAA(sf) A-2 $969,150,000 AAA(sf) A-M $65,956,000 A+(sf) X1 $1,068,486,000* AAA(sf) XAM $65,956,000* AAA(sf) X3 $184,676,926* NR *Notional Balance

Representations & Warranties Disclosure

All Nationally Recognized Statistical Rating Organizations are required, pursuant to SEC Rule 17g-7, to provide a description of a transaction’s representations, warranties and enforcement mechanisms that are available to investors when issuing credit ratings. KBRA’s disclosure for this transaction can be found in the report available here.

