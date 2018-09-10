ThirdLove Launches First National Campaign, “To Each, Her Own”

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ThirdLove, the world’s fastest-growing online bra and underwear brand, announced today the launch of the Company’s first national brand campaign, titled “To Each, Her Own.” Developed by Partners & Spade in collaboration with ThirdLove’s in-house creative studio, the new campaign embodies ThirdLove’s greater mission to celebrate all women, no matter their size, shape, or life stage.

This innovative campaign breaks with convention to celebrate the common bonds that bind all women together in the #metoo era - by changing the common phrase “To Each, His Own” and owning “To Each, Her Own.” Through powerful images and a national TV commercial, the campaign embraces modern femininity with women of all ages, ethnicities, and sizes, in various walks of life, through different moments of time that are universally understood, yet vastly underrepresented.

“To Each, Her Own” is a non-traditional campaign, featuring everyday women that were cast via a street-casting agency and focuses on capturing the strength of real women, while simultaneously embracing their vulnerabilities. Directed and shot by women, the campaign showcases an authenticity that is rarely seen in advertising.

“For too long women have been told what is sexy by bra and underwear companies depicting a single type of ‘sexy’ woman. We wanted to highlight all women and celebrate the raw, authentic beauty in their realness. No one should tell a woman what is sexy or beautiful or right. It's up to her. We want women to look at our campaign and see themselves in the women depicted. Our goal is to represent women in a way that feels grounded, relatable and universally understood,” stated Heidi Zak, ThirdLove’s Cofounder and Co-CEO. “From a mother at her kitchen table pouring cereal for her kids, surrounded by the chaos of daily life, to a woman in her mid-sixties practicing yoga in the living room, we wanted to highlight all women and celebrate every body. The gloss is intentionally stripped away and we’re left with something new and refreshing - a real and vulnerable glimpse of what makes women unique and beautiful.”

“When ThirdLove presented the opportunity to bring this campaign to life, we couldn’t pass on it,” stated Andy Spade, Co-Founder of Partners & Spade and ThirdLove board member. “I truly believe it has the potential to make each and every woman it touches feel proud to be exactly who they are. To Each, Her Own is a large statement that celebrates women’s individuality in a way that has never been done before.”

ThirdLove invites women everywhere to celebrate their own uniqueness by capturing and sharing images of their own raw, unedited, unique beauty on social media with the hashtag #ToEachHerOwn.

About ThirdLove

More than 10 million women have used ThirdLove’s innovative Fit Finder™ to find a bra that best fits her body and helps give her the confidence she deserves. With over 250 employees and a female-led executive team, ThirdLove has been called the fastest growing underwear brand in America and the most disruptive company in the lingerie space. Its introduction of half-cup sizes and expansion into larger bras make it the most size inclusive brand in the industry. By leveraging proprietary data and using real women’s measurements in their design process, ThirdLove is able to consider the unique needs of diverse body sizes and shapes and deliver on its mission to create bras that fit real women. To learn more, visit www.thirdlove.com.