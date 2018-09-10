Sphero Strikes Again with Its Most Advanced Robot to Date, Sphero BOLT

BOULDER, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sphero, the leader in Connected Play, announced today the launch of its latest app-enabled robotic ball, Sphero BOLT. Building upon the company’s suite of products rooted in a commitment to education, Sphero BOLT’s capabilities empower users to dive deeper into the world of STEAM learning. In addition to the robot itself, Sphero BOLT is accompanied by the Sphero Edu app. The app provides educators, parents, and kids alike with an ecosystem to share curriculum, projects, and learnings with ease, furthering Sphero’s mission to educate consumers through the act of play.

Sphero BOLT introduces five new features that enable even more creative learning and gameplay:

An animated and programmable 8x8 LED matrix that displays real-time data and graphics

Infrared sensors that make way for BOLT-to-BOLT communication, new games, and advanced movements

New Auto-Aim feature, making it easier for users to ready their BOLT through a built-in compass

An ambient light sensor that offers new learning opportunities through light and brightness

Extended battery life, enabling more than two hours of continuous play

“With BOLT, we’ve created an experience scaleable for all ages that embraces the knowledge that play is a powerful teacher,” says Paul Berberian, CEO of Sphero. “Our goal for this product, as well as all future Sphero products, is to provide consumers with an opportunity to learn while having fun.”

Sphero BOLT retails for $149.99 and is available now on Sphero.com and at select retailers later this month. Sphero BOLT is also available in two classroom packs; a charging case called the “BOLT Power Pack” for $2499.99, and the “BOLT 15 Pack” for $1949.99, both of which include 15 robots and accessories designed to make it easy to bring Sphero BOLT into any school or maker environment.

Sphero BOLT comes to life through the existing Sphero Edu app for learning and coding on iOS, Android, Kindle, Mac, Windows, and Chrome, as well as the new Sphero Play app for unique drive modes and games on iOS and Android.

To learn more and to purchase Sphero BOLT, visit Sphero.com/BOLT

ABOUT SPHERO:

Founded in 2010 and based in Boulder, CO, Sphero’s ongoing mission is to inspire tomorrow’s creators. We’re available in 80+ countries around the globe and have sold more than three million robots to date… and counting. Touted as “the best day of school” for kids, we aim to be all that and more as we continue to explore new technologies in the realm of creative play. We firmly believe that play is a powerful teacher, and as long as we're sparking imaginations around the world, we’ll keep fueling that fire.