Southern Glazer’s Celebrates its Team of Professional Drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week

MIAMI & DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits (“Southern Glazer’s”)—the largest North American wine and spirits distribution company—is honoring its national team of more than 3,000 professional truck drivers during National Truck Driver Appreciation Week, from September 9 – 15. The annual recognition event, created by the American Trucking Associations, honors professional truck drivers for their hard work and commitment to tackling one of our economy’s most demanding and important jobs.

“Our drivers are an integral part of our operational success,” said Bobby Burg, Senior Vice President and Chief Supply Chain Officer for Southern Glazer’s. “They’re one of the key reasons why our customers are able to keep their shelves stocked and maintain their customers’ satisfaction.”

Drivers across the company will be honored throughout the course of the week at 61 Southern Glazer’s branch locations across the country. Drivers will enjoy various festivities, from catered breakfasts and barbeques, to raffles and prizes. Additionally, all Southern Glazer’s drivers will receive a t-shirt and hat.

“It’s like driving around and seeing your friends all day,” said Shawn Decaro, Route Driver for Southern Glazer’s in Portland, Ore. “My two favorite parts of the job include getting to work for great people and the excellent equipment the Company provides us with. It makes your job easier when you have solid equipment you can trust, and it really is a big deal in this industry.”

Wine and spirits wholesalers like Southern Glazer’s employ more than 16,500 professional truck drivers. These professional men and women deliver 80 percent of all wine and spirits sold at wholesale in the U.S. to neighborhood restaurants, bars and stores, in a manner that is safe and efficient.

Southern Glazer’s represents thousands of leading wine and spirits brands and sells millions of cases annually. The Company reinforces its safety culture through programs that recognize drivers for consistent safety performance. The Company provides an Elite Safe Driver Recognition Program across every state in its national network. To qualify, drivers must have 20 consecutive quarters, or five years, of safe driving without a preventable collision. Once a driver reaches this milestone, he/she receives a gold ring set with an onyx stone. A .10pt diamond is added to the ring for every four consecutive quarters of safe driving until the ring is fit with 12 diamonds. As the driver continues his/her safe driving record, the center stone is replaced with a .25pt diamond and then is eligible for monetary bonus awards.

In addition to excellent driving skills, Southern Glazer’s employs professional drivers who deliver impeccable customer service and possess attention to detail, trustworthiness, and most importantly, a positive attitude.

To search for available driver positions at Southern Glazer’s, click here.

About Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits is North America’s largest wine and spirits distributor, and the preeminent data insights company for alcoholic beverages. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, Canada, and the Caribbean, and employs more than 20,000 team members. Southern Glazer’s urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits and on Facebook at Facebook.com/SouthernGlazers.