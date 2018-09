New Jersey Children Receive Free Comprehensive Eye Exams and Prescription Glasses as Part of Back-to-School Health Event

Newark-area Boys & Girls Club children received free comprehensive eye exams and prescription glasses Sept. 8 as part of a back-to-school public health event organized by UnitedHealthcare and Eye Care 4 Kids. The exams were conducted by optometrists from Eye Care 4 Kids, and any child identified with the need for prescription eyeglasses will receive a free pair of glasses during a follow-up visit. (Video Credit: Michael Monday)

Jocelyn Carter, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of New Jersey, talks with Joseph Carbone, CEO and founder of Eye Care 4 Kids, at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark Sept. 8 during a back-to-school health event organized by UnitedHealthcare and Eye Care 4 Kids. Kids received no-cost comprehensive eye exams, and any child identified with the need for prescription eyeglasses will receive a free pair during a follow-up visit. Eye Care 4 Kids in Newark received a $5,000 grant for the local event. (Photo Credit: John O’Boyle)

A’lyssah, 7, receives a no-cost comprehensive eye exam at the Boys & Girls Club of Newark Sept. 8 as part of a back-to-school health event organized by UnitedHealthcare and Eye Care 4 Kids. Any child identified with the need for prescription eyeglasses will receive a free pair during a follow-up visit. Eye Care 4 Kids in Newark received a $5,000 grant for the event, which is part of a nationwide grant program by UnitedHealthcare. (Photo Credit: John O’Boyle)

NEWARK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newark-area Boys & Girls Club children received free comprehensive eye exams and prescription glasses as part of a back-to-school public health event organized by UnitedHealthcare and Eye Care 4 Kids. The exams were conducted by optometrists from Eye Care 4 Kids, and any child identified with the need for prescription eyeglasses will receive a free pair of glasses during a follow-up visit.

The event is part of a grant program from UnitedHealthcare to nonprofits in cities across the country to coordinate free vision screenings, comprehensive eye exams and glasses donations. Eye Care 4 Kids New Jersey received a $5,000 grant for the local event.

Eye Care 4 Kids

Founded in 2001, Eye Care 4 Kids has served nearly 250,000 underserved children and low-income families with professional eyecare and vision services. Eye Care 4 Kids has nine clinics in Utah, Nevada, Arizona, and New Jersey. Not only do they provide the services, but also they take it to the children with three school based vision clinics and three of these are Mobile Vision Clinics. For 15 years, Eye Care 4 Kids has made humanitarian trips to Native American reservations. Thousands of children have been provided with eye exams and eyeglasses. For more information, visit EyeCare4kids.org

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.

