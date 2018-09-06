Enterprises Discuss Impact of AR/VR and Wearable Technology in the Workplace at the Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit

The Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit (EWTS) is the leading event focused on the use of wearable technology for industrial enterprise applications. (Video: Business Wire)

The Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit (EWTS) is the leading event focused on the use of wearable technology for industrial enterprise applications. (Video: Business Wire)

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit (EWTS), the leading and longest-running conference for business and industrial use of AR, VR and other wearable technologies, is being held October 9-11, 2018 in Austin, Texas.

Enterprises with large mobile and deskless workforces are beginning to move away from the use of traditional devices like smartphones and tablets towards a new wave of mobility …. wearable and immersive technology, including body-worn sensors, AR glasses, VR headsets, exoskeletons, and more.

The potential is enormous: Hands-free, heads-up technology to reshape how work gets done, how decisions are made, and how you engage with coworkers, customers and partners.

Now in its 5th iteration, EWTS has become the number one destination for enterprises to learn how they can innovate with AR, VR and wearables. Consisting of real-world case studies and expert-led panel discussions, the event gives business technology professionals the best opportunity to hear and learn from those companies who are successfully utilizing AR, VR and wearables to improve efficiency, communication, customer service, productivity, quality, safety and training in the workplace today.

Notable companies presenting at the summit include:

Automotive and Equipment Manufacturers: Porsche, Caterpillar, Ford, John Deere, Toyota, AGCO, Cummins

Architecture, Engineering, and Construction: AECOM, Bechtel, Jacobs, Skanska, Gensler, Kiewit

Aviation and Aerospace: Boeing, Lockheed, Raytheon, United Technologies, NASA, Airbus

Retailers and Brands: Walmart, Lowe’s, Coca-Cola, H-E-B, Stanley Black & Decker, Molson Coors, Johnson & Johnson, Colgate

Energy + Utilities and Field Services: Chevron, Duke Energy, ConEdison, Southern Company, American Electric Power, GE

Logistics and Shipping: UPS, DHL, ABS

Others: Pfizer, Monsanto, Merck, Ingersoll Rand, Southwest Airlines, JetBlue, Newport News Shipbuilding

More About the Enterprise Wearable Technology Summit:

For general information, visit the EWTS 2018 website.

View all speakers.

Attendees are encouraged to register early as the event is expected to sell out.

About BrainXchange:

BrainXchange is a boutique conference organizer specializing in B2B events in the emerging technology space. BrainXchange is dedicated to providing interactive learning and intelligent networking opportunities for leading minds and industry professionals in an environment that is beneficial to all participants.