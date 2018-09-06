Cheddar Premiering New Show Celebrating Women in Business

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cheddar, the leading post cable networks company, today announced a new weekly program called ChedHER, a half-hour show airing on Cheddar Fridays at 9:30am ET, and dedicated to helping millennial women achieve success through financial literacy, entrepreneurship, and career growth. The first episode runs tomorrow.

Each week, ChedHER celebrates representation and inclusion in business with today’s leaders, and shines a light on the women who are making strides in their industries. Broadcast from the New York Stock Exchange, the show is hosted by Cheddar’s women anchors and focuses on topics including women executives, pay gap news, lessons from entrepreneurs, navigating male-dominated industries, buying a house as a single female, financing life stages, career growth for women, and more.

“We created ChedHER as a single day event prior to International Women’s Day. After receiving amazing feedback from women and men alike, we knew we had to keep the conversation going,” said Nicole Sander, Senior Director, Brand Partnerships at Cheddar. “It was important to find the right partner to help build this franchise in an authentic and purposeful way. We have been impressed by JPMorgan Chase’s dedication to empowering women in business; they truly believe in this mission and we are thrilled to have them as our partner.”

“From empowering women with financial tools to supporting their business and career growth, JPMorgan Chase is committed to advancing women everywhere,” said Samantha Saperstein, Head of Women on the Move for JPMorgan Chase & Co. “We were inspired by Cheddar’s broadcast in celebration of women earlier this year, and this new collaboration on the ChedHER show represents a continuous opportunity to collectively spark conversations and share ideas about how we can all help women rise.”

About Cheddar

Cheddar is the leading post-cable networks company. Its programming is available on Sling TV, Hulu, YouTube TV, Snapchat, fuboTV, Philo, Amazon, Twitter, 60% of smart TVs in the U.S., and Facebook. Cheddar currently broadcasts two live video news networks: Cheddar, a business news network covering the most innovative executives, founders, products, and technologies transforming our lives and economy, and Cheddar Big News, a fast-paced, young, non-partisan general news and headline news network. The company broadcasts from the trading floor of the New York Stock Exchange, its street level studio in the glass corner of the Sprint Store in the Flatiron Building, WeWork in Los Angeles, and the White House. Cheddar was founded by Jon Steinberg, President and Chief Operating Officer of BuzzFeed from 2010 to 2014. Its investors include Lightspeed Venture Partners, Raine Ventures, Goldman Sachs, Liberty Global, Comcast Ventures, AT&T, Amazon, Antenna Group, Ribbit Capital, The New York Stock Exchange, Altice USA, 7 Global Capital, and Dentsu Ventures.