KB Home partners with Google® to offer smart home system with built-in Google Assistant.

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the launch of its KB Smart Home System featuring Google Assistant that leverages technology to help make daily living easier, more efficient and more enjoyable for new KB homeowners. The first-in-the-industry partnership with Google will be initially implemented at select KB Home communities, where customers can experience the convenience, advanced connectivity and integrated technology features of the KB Smart Home System.

The builder’s KB Smart Home System provides a robust ecosystem that can integrate an ever-expanding selection of compatible devices and features, many of which will be available in select KB Home Design Studios. Powered by Google Assistant, KB homeowners can control the functionality of their smart home features, automate routines to their individual preferences, and live more comfortably in their new homes.

The KB Smart Home System will be included with new home sales at select communities, in Denver, Colorado; Las Vegas, Nevada; Jacksonville, Florida; and Orange County, California, and its components will also be available as options to KB homebuyers at the KB Home Design Studios in those markets. KB Home and Google are aiming to expand the availability of the KB Smart Home System to more KB Home communities across the country, based on consumer response.

“We are pleased to be the first homebuilder that Google chose as a partner,” said Jeffrey Mezger, chairman, president and chief executive officer at KB Home. “Our new KB homes are built to fit our homebuyers’ unique lifestyles, preferences and budgets. Now, with the KB Smart Home System, we can elevate the performance of their homes to provide them with an even greater degree of day-to-day personalization and comfort. With just spoken commands to a smart speaker or the touch of a button on their smartphone, KB homeowners will be able to control smart devices such as their thermostats and check who is at the front door.”

The KB Smart Home System features top-of-the-line products and is designed to accommodate additional emerging technologies as they come to market. The components include:

Google Wifi “mesh” network that is designed to deliver consistently strong and secure signal throughout the home

Two smart speakers, including a Google Home, and a Google Home Mini, with voice control and automation by Google Assistant

Nest Hello Video Doorbell

Professional installation and integration of all devices for seamless interconnectivity by DISH Smart Home Services after move-in

Additional smart home products, which use the best of today’s advanced technologies, will be available at select KB Home Design Studios. Customers can choose from a wide variety of options, including connected appliances, light controls, motorized window shades, door locks and more, to personalize their new KB homes and create an easier, more intuitive lifestyle.

The KB Smart Home System will be showcased starting today at KB Home’s Stapleton Starlight Collection community in Denver. KB Home will host an open house on Saturday, September 15, 2018 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Stapleton Starlight Collection, located at 9301 59th North Place in Denver. For more information about the KB Smart Home in partnership with Google, visit kbhome.com/kbsmarthome.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in seven states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, our industry leadership in sustainability helps to lower the cost of homeownership for our buyers compared to a typical resale home. We take a broad approach to sustainability, encompassing energy efficiency, water conservation, healthier indoor environments, smart home capabilities and waste reduction. KB Home is the first national builder to have earned awards under all of the U.S. EPA’s homebuilder programs — ENERGY STAR®, WaterSense® and Indoor airPLUS®. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.