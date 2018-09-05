Back-to-School: Lincoln Financial Group Research Finds Half of Employees Are Self-Taught about Financial Matters and Have No Formal Plan

Real people share their top sources of personal finance information in Lincoln Financial Group's latest video, which also features a few financial planning tips to help educate consumers.

RADNOR, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As students across the country are heading back to school, they are not the only ones who should be preparing to hit the books—most people could use a little more education when it comes to the subject of personal finance. According to Lincoln Financial Group’s (NYSE: LNC) 2017 Employee Benefits Study, many employees say they are self-taught when it comes to financial matters, whether money or benefits. Fifty percent of employees say they learned about investing on their own or they never formally learned about it at all. The findings led Lincoln Financial to produce a new video and provide three tips to help educate consumers.

“The start of a new school year is an ideal time for fresh perspective and new commitments,” said Colleen Bowler, president and founder of Strategic Wealth Partners and a registered representative of Lincoln Financial Advisors. “It’s never too late to increase your knowledge base on important topics like retirement planning, college savings and paying down debt. When consumers have a good understanding of these issues, they feel more empowered to make decisions and create a holistic financial plan for their future.”

Lincoln Financial’s study went on to show that half of employees do not have a formal financial plan and a fifth don’t have a plan of any kind.

Bowler shares these back-to-the-basics tips to help make the grade when it comes to personal finance:

1. Determine your goals – Take the time to create, update and track your financial expenditures. Goal-setting is critical to your financial success. While you may not be able to have everything you want, this process will help you identify your top priorities.

2. Do your homework – Sit down and put all of your financial materials on the table. It is an important step to assess your current financial state and build a plan for the future. Consider a financial professional to help tailor a plan to your specific situation.

3. Stick to the plan – Once you develop a plan, stick to it! Sometimes people lose sight of their financial goals during the summer vacation months. Back-to-school season is a good time to stabilize schedules and get back on track with financial game plans, making progress toward what you really want!

