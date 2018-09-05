Bristol-Myers Squibb Kicks Off Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer Ride to Fundraise for the V Foundation for Cancer Research

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, for the fifth year in a row, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) is launching Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer, a nearly month-long cross-country bike ride to raise money for cancer research. From September 5-25, 109 company employees will ride a total of nearly 3,000 miles from Cannon Beach, OR, to Long Branch, NJ with the goal of raising $1 million for the V Foundation for Cancer Research. Funds raised will be matched dollar for dollar by Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, up to a $500,000 maximum donation.

“Every day at Bristol-Myers Squibb, we are inspired by the hope of a future where more people who are diagnosed with cancer can live longer and have more active lives. For many of us, our motivations to advance cancer research are also personal,” said Johanna Mercier, head, U.S. and Large Markets, Worldwide Commercial, Bristol-Myers Squibb. “Since 2013, our Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer employee riders have raised more than $3.3 million for cancer research with the goal of hopefully changing the course of this disease for our loved ones affected by the disease and all of the patients we work for every day.”

“Our mission is to achieve Victory Over Cancer®, which can only happen through breakthroughs in research,” said Susan Braun, chief executive officer, the V Foundation for Cancer Research. “The funds raised through the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride will help the V Foundation invest in more and much-needed research projects across multiple types of cancer to make the largest impact for people diagnosed with the disease.”

The employees who ride in Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer are novice cyclists who trained extensively to prepare for the cross-country ride, during which each rider will cover approximately 225 miles. While some riders have been diagnosed with cancer, others are riding in honor of loved ones affected by the disease. Donna DiMaggio, a Bristol-Myers Squibb employee who was twice diagnosed with breast cancer and lost her mother to ovarian cancer, said, “Training for and participating in the Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride is the experience of a lifetime – pushing me to overcome physical, emotional and mental hurdles. I’m grateful Bristol-Myers Squibb and the V Foundation have given me the opportunity to use my personal experience with cancer to contribute to future research.”

Bristol-Myers Squibb colleagues from across Europe are also showing their commitment to cancer research in a similar fashion by embarking on the third annual Country 2 Country 4 Cancer ride. Six teams across 14 countries totaling 82 riders have committed to going the distance in this year’s ride, which covers approximately 3,600 kilometers (2,236 miles). Riders will cycle across Europe from Germany, through Switzerland, Italy, France and Spain, with the final team finishing in the UK. Funds raised will support market-specific, cancer-focused charities in Europe.

For more information about the 2018 Coast 2 Coast 4 Cancer ride, please visit cancerbikeride.org or follow the ride on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn by using #C2C4Cancer.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company whose mission is to discover, develop and deliver innovative medicines that help patients prevail over serious diseases. For more information about Bristol-Myers Squibb, visit us at BMS.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

About the V Foundation for Cancer Research

The V Foundation for Cancer Research was founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State basketball coach and ESPN commentator. Since 1993, the Foundation has funded more than $200 million in cancer research grants nationwide. The V Foundation awards 100 percent of direct donations to cancer research and programs. The V Foundation’s endowment covers administrative expenses. The Foundation awards peer-reviewed grants through a competitive awards process strictly supervised by a Scientific Advisory Committee. For more information on the V Foundation or to make a donation, please visit www.jimmyv.org.