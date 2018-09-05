Cappasity Platform Brings 3D Technology to American Greetings

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3D technology startup, Cappasity, is providing its full-package 3D imaging SaaS solution to American Greetings, a creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products and the leader in e-greetings. This new technology will help reimagine the way consumers shop for and interact with social expressions products online, and consumers can begin to experience this technology with most greeting cards on www.americangreetings.com.

Cappasity’s platform currently serves more than one million views of 3D content per month. Its proprietary 3D streaming format allows users to load and browse products with a 360-degree view, four times faster than other similar technologies. Cappasity’s strength lies in its unique combination of production software and SaaS platform that allows rapid creation and upload of hundreds or thousands of 3D product images per day – a process that would have previously taken hours or days, producing large files that wouldn’t play smoothly on most internet connections. This is a revolutionary step in the standardized incorporation of 3D content for large e-commerce sites.

With the ongoing emergence of e-commerce retailing, American Greetings is developing new ways to deliver a more compelling and immersive online shopping experience for their products and the Cappasity technology is a part of its solution.

“Replicating the traditional shopping experience for greeting cards online is challenging with the current merchandising tools available,” said Rob Matousek, GM – Direct to Consumer e-commerce at American Greetings. “The Cappasity technology will help consumers see and appreciate the creative design and quality craftsmanship of our products when shopping for greeting cards on amerciangreetings.com.”

Cappasity technology bridges an important gap in online greeting card merchandising; product features frequently present on greeting cards such as glitter, foil, embossing, and other attachments can be difficult to appreciate with traditional, flat photography.

“Cappasity’s innovative product restores the in-store browsing experience to online retail, allowing you to examine each card, inside and out, and get a true feel for the quality of the greeting card you’re ordering,” said Kosta Popov, CEO at Cappasity.

CAPPASITY

Cappasity was founded in 2013 with the aim of developing a technological standard and an easy, scalable platform for creating, embedding, and analyzing 3D and AR/VR content. The company successfully raised over $4.9M and launched its platform and 3D digitizing software in 2017. Cappasity brings an in-store browsing experience to online retail through interactive and photorealistic 3D images that can be easily embedded into websites, mobile apps, and AR/VR applications. Their clients report 30%+ increase in conversion rate and fewer returns. With headquarters in Santa Clara, California, the company is now also working with luxury brands at Station F in Paris.

AMERICAN GREETINGS

As the leader in meaningful connections, American Greetings is committed to making the world a more thoughtful and caring place. Founded in 1906, the creator and manufacturer of innovative social expression products offers paper cards, digital greetings, gift wrap, party goods and more to help consumers honor the people and moments in life that really matter. The Company's major greeting card brands are American Greetings, Carlton Cards, Gibson, Recycled Paper Greetings and PAPYRUS. AmericanGreetings.com is a go-to destination for connecting, shopping and celebrating with its offering of paper cards, ecards, printables, party supplies and gift wrap along with inspirational content, gift guides, DIY tutorials, a What to Write series, and party planning tips. The 112 year-old Company is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, and its products can be found in retail outlets worldwide. For more information, please visit www.corporate.americangreetings.com.