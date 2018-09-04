KBRA Releases Macro-Market Research: Global Sovereign Debt Update

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kroll Bond Rating Agency (KBRA) releases a macro-market research report, “Global Sovereign Debt Update.” In this report, KBRA discusses trends in leverage accumulation based on data collected from the Bank for International Settlements.

Global debt has grown modestly in aggregate terms in recent years. This trend reflects the modest growth in advanced industrialized economy debt, which accounts for most of global debt. Meanwhile, the faster rise in emerging market debt fueled the uptick. Debt dynamics in advanced economies, in part, reflects progress towards repairing government balances in the Euro Area as well as deleveraging across the real economy. Emerging market debt accumulation has been evident across all economic sectors of the economy.

