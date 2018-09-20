CORRECTING and REPLACING ODX Partners with E-Commerce Leaders to Deliver Free Internet Access

SINGAPORE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release dated September 4, 2018 with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

ODX PARTNERS WITH E-COMMERCE LEADERS TO DELIVER FREE INTERNET ACCESS

Over 50 Brands Already on Board Including Popular Travel Resource, Booking.com

ODX Pte. Ltd (ODX) today unveiled an extensive list of partners that will debut on its blockchain-based data marketplace. Among the premier group is Booking.com, one of the largest e-commerce travel companies in the world with over 29 million reported listings, covering more than 140,000 locations across 230 countries and territories.

“Data-free access is a critical advantage in emerging markets,” said Nix Nolledo, ODX Founder and CEO. “Your app becomes the default choice most of the time.”

Many consumers in emerging markets are offline much of the time. Mobile data is expensive, with most users only online five out of every 30 days.

“We are removing the most significant point of friction to our partners’ apps, no internet access,” continued Nolledo. “When that happens, customers use apps longer and more often. More time online leads to higher revenue.”

E-commerce companies across multiple categories are already coming on board with ODX:

Electronics:

● Argomall, IT Mall, Planet Vape

Fashion & Beauty:

● Alba Swimwear, Bayo, Glamourbox (Pixi, Pop Beauty, Eye of Horus, Ofra), HTP Clothing, La Vie, Love by Bayo, Me&U, Salt Swim, StyleGenie, The Skincare Curator, Unica Hija, Viseversa, Woomen Beauty, Woomen Shop, Woomen Workshop

Food & Beverage:

● Alak.ph, BigDish, FoodSource PH, Kanguru, Pinoyboxdelivery, Pushkart.ph

Gifts:

● Flowerstore.ph, Gifted.PH

Home & Healthy Lifestyle:

● AIDE, Habit, Human Nature, MedGrocer, SIP.ph

Online Incentives & Rewards:

● Avail.At

Online Marketplaces:

● Adobomall, Below SRP, BigBenta Store, Bigmk.ph, Funk Trunk, Galleon.ph, Shopencash

Pet Care:

● Fetch Naturals

Professional Services:

● BigBenta Services, Cleanhome, Gawin, Mekaniko, Xend

Real Estate:

● BigBenta Prime, Swoop, Swoopmates

Travel & Transportation:

● Artemis Place Hotel, Booking.com, Biyaheroes, Larga, Red Planet Hotels, Zen Rooms

Beyond wide partner support, ODX is backed by an impressive cast of crypto heavyweights including Andromeda, BlockTower, DNA, Wavemaker Genesis, Hexa, Kenetic, Pantera and Strong Ventures.

Its parent company, Xurpas, is the largest publicly listed consumer tech company in the Philippines. With over 17 years of experience and more than 900 employees across Southeast Asia, Xurpas has already built a vast network of publishing partners and Telcos.

ODX’s CEO, Nolledo, was recently selected as one of seven global leaders to sit on the board of the newly formed EOS Alliance, an independent organization that promotes, advocates for and grows the EOS ecosystem.

About ODX Pte. Ltd.:

ODX Pte. Ltd powers the Open Data Exchange (ODX), a global marketplace where publishers and internet service providers (ISPs) can transact at scale to deliver free internet access to consumers in emerging markets. Leveraging blockchain technology, ODX creates a network of trust, generating a truly open ecosystem. ODX Pte. Ltd. was established by Nix Nolledo, co-founder of Xurpas Inc., the Philippines’ largest consumer tech company. Nolledo also serves as one of seven global leaders selected to sit on the board of the newly formed EOS Alliance, an independent organization formed to promote, advocate and grow the EOS ecosystem.

For more information, please visit https://odx.network/ and join the conversation on Facebook, Reddit, Telegram and Twitter.