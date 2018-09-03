Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies Partners with Safe Drive Systems on Pilot Project

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Safe Drive Systems (SDS), the leading developer and distributor of advanced auto safety technologies, has announced a new alliance partnership with Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies in a fleet technology pilot project.

During the pilot, SDS systems will be installed in the vehicles of selected fleet customers of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies to evaluate whether the installation will reduce the frequency and severity of their claims. The vehicles will be equipped with SDS's RD140 Anti-Collision Radar System, supplemented with the SDS Fleet Management System (FMS) including real-time tracking abilities, report generation software, driver behavior scoring, and the Fleet SDS mobile application.

“What makes SDS unique is that it offers the only collision-avoidance technology that combines both radar and a camera,” articulates Tuvi Cohen, President and CEO of SDS. “This powerful combination ensures the highest safety possible, even at night or when visibility is impaired due to inclement weather conditions.” The RD140 Anti-Collision Radar System can be installed in any vehicle manufactured after 2006 and comes with a 24-month warranty.

“We welcome and look forward to the partnership with Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies,” noted Cohen. “It is promising to see more companies and organizations embracing technology as a way to mitigate accidents, especially considering that 90% of car accidents are caused by human error.”

“Our decision to participate in this proof-of-concept pilot project is a reflection of our commitment to the safety of the drivers we insure,” states Sy Foguel, President and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies. “We have begun exploring a number of ways in which technology can benefit our customers.”

About Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies

Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies, originally founded in 1983 as the GUARD Insurance Group, became part of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. in 2012. Through AmGUARD, EastGUARD, NorGUARD, and WestGUARD Insurance Companies, the GUARD group issued over 250,000 policies to businesses across the United States in 2017.

Headquartered in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, Berkshire Hathaway GUARD Insurance Companies maintains a total of eight offices throughout the country.

About SDS

Safe Drive Systems was established in 2008 with a simple mission – to stop fatal collisions and save lives. The company is a leading developer and distributor of affordable aftermarket collision avoidance systems. Our technology is specifically designed to prevent or greatly reduce the severity of frontal collisions, which cause 90% of vehicle fatalities according to the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). Headquartered in New York, the company, along with its Israeli subsidiary company AWACS, has deployed over 100,000 systems worldwide.

