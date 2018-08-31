A.M. Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited and Most of Its Subsidiaries; Upgrades Issuer Credit Rating of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of “a-” of the following subsidiaries of Sagicor Financial Corporation Limited (SFC) (Bermuda): Sagicor Life Inc. (St. Michael, Barbados) and Sagicor Life Insurance Company (Austin, TX). Concurrently, A.M. Best has affirmed the Long-Term ICR of “bbb-” of SFC and the Long-Term Issue Credit Rating of “bbb” on the USD 320 million, 8.875% senior unsecured bonds that mature in 2022 of Sagicor Finance (2015) Limited (Cayman Islands), noting increased government debt, reduced financing options, minimal fiscal reforms and limited monetary policy options available in Barbados. The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

In addition, A.M. Best has removed from under review with positive implications and upgraded the Long-Term ICR to “bbb+” from “bbb” and affirmed the FSR of B++ (Good) of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited (Kingston, Jamaica). The outlook assigned to these ratings is stable.

The ratings of Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited reflect its balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its strong operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management (ERM). Sagicor Life Jamaica Limited has a consistent history of high earnings and revenue, in addition to growth, and a very strong position in the Jamaica market. A.M. Best’s country risk assessment has improved to Country Risk Tier 4 from a Country Risk Tier 5, which impacts the assessment of country risks in Jamaica.

The ratings of Sagicor Life Inc. reflect its balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as very strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, favorable business profile and appropriate ERM. Sagicor Life Inc. has a record of consistent profitability and has very strong brand recognition. Offsetting rating factors include country risks in Barbados.

The ratings of Sagicor Life Insurance Company reflect its balance sheet strength, which A.M. Best categorizes as adequate, as well as its adequate operating performance, neutral business profile and appropriate ERM. The company continues to benefit from parental support in the form of a capital maintenance agreement to maintain an adequate level of risk-adjusted capital that covers expansion expenses. However, historical support was mainly in the form of internal surplus notes, which constitute more than half of its capital and surplus position.

