defi SOLUTIONS Expands into New Facilities at Solana in Westlake

WESTLAKE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--defi SOLUTIONS, auto lending’s innovative software provider, has relocated into The Terrace at Solana in Westlake, Texas. The move took place at the end of August, in plenty of time for the opening night event of defi SUMMIT 2018.

defi’s new facilities are located off of State Highway 114, 10 minutes from DFW International Airport, making it easy to access from any direction and a 30-minute drive to either Fort Worth or Dallas. The office features 25,648 square feet of space that includes an open work environment; sit-to-stand VARIDESKs; 21 conference, phone and Zoom rooms; training areas; a café area; outdoor work spaces, and badge-secured parking garages and building access.

defi’s move comes after increasing the number of employees by 20% in the last 6-8 months as a result of Bain Capital Ventures’ investment and buy-in on the defi vision and contribution to the lending industry. This growth trend is projected to continue for at least the remainder of 2018 and into 2019.

“The new space is very defi,” said Stephanie Alsbrooks, defi founder and CEO. “It’s modern. It’s efficient and collaboration friendly. And it has plenty of room for us to work together for the benefit of our partners and clients.”

While defi enjoyed several years in their previous offices at Buchanan Technologies, the move to The Terrace at Solana will make room to virtually and physically include more clients, more partners, and more defi team members – regardless of location – in seamless “face-to-face” communication that facilitates the continuation of great products formed by great relationships.

About defi

defi SOLUTIONS is a partner for lenders that want to deliver a next-level financing experience for years to come. From loan originating and servicing to analytics, document management, direct lending and portfolio sales, defi SOLUTIONS’ customizable, web-based loan origination system (LOS) platform was created by lenders for lenders to help finance businesses better compete, grow and adapt to market demands.

For additional information about defi SOLUTIONS’ services, to find out how you can be a part of defi SUMMIT 2018, or to schedule a demo, visit: www.defisolutions.com.