Dove Tail Bats and Blast Motion Announce Partnership

CARLSBAD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dove Tail Bats and Blast Motion have partnered to offer a high-performance, Blast powered bat package designed to enable professionals and young athletes to produce the best results with their swing. By combining the Dove Tail KB17, the bat of choice for Kris Bryant, with the Blast Baseball sensor, players and coaches gain immediate access to swing insights that will help them analyze, train, and improve faster. The Blast powered KB17 bat package is available with a 25% bundled discount through the Dove Tail online store and will be unveiled at the 9u-18u Labor Day Classic in Phoenix, Arizona, from August 31 – September 3.

“To me, producing high-quality bats is not just a business, it’s a responsibility to help athletes achieve peak swing performance,” said Paul Lancisi, CEO, Dove Tail Bats. “By combining our bats with Blast technology, we’re able to help players gain access to information that helps them improve their swing mechanics, which maximizes our bat performance. It’s truly amazing to see the results that athletes are able to achieve when the Blast sensor is used with our bats.”

Blast Baseball is the Official Bat Sensor Technology of Major League Baseball, and used by over ½ of the MLB teams, including the Houston Astros, Minnesota Twins, and San Diego Padres. Blast technology is used extensively at the highest levels to measure, analyze, and improve swing performance. The longer the Blast solution is used to collect data, the richer the view of a player’s swing performance becomes. The Blast sensor delivers unbiased swing metrics, providing coaches, recruiters, and scouts with the information and advanced insights they need to make informed player decisions.

“We’re excited to add Dove Tail Bats to our partnership portfolio. This is not only a testament to how technology is becoming more and more relevant within the game, but how bat manufacturers are utilizing technology to accelerate results,” said Jeff Fallis, Vice President of Sales, Blast Motion. “The partnership between Dove Tail Bats and Blast will allow their users to look at swing mechanics in an entirely new way. With their commitment to swing performance and high-quality bats, users will now have a better sense of where they stack up as they leverage Blast to advance their careers.”

To learn more about or to purchase the Blast powered Dove Tail bat package, please visit: dovetailbat.com/shop/kb17-3-blastbundle/

About Dove Tail Bats

Based in Shirley Mills, Maine, Dove Tail Bats is committed to delivering premium quality bats, making the best quality product available at all levels of play. We take pride in incorporating quality, integrity, and respect at all levels of our business; from the product that we design and manufacture, to the customer service that we offer. Every player is a “Big League Player” to us as they strive to “Rise Above the Rest” in their career. For additional information on Dove Tail Bats, please visit: dovetailbat.com.

About Blast Motion

Based in Carlsbad, California, Blast Motion is an information company that provides motion analysis and performance insights. By intelligently combining the bio-mechanics of movement with sensor data, video capture technology, and cloud-based software services, we’ve redefined the way people train, analyze, and improve their game. For additional information on Blast Motion, please visit: blastmotion.com.

