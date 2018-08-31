Hawaii American Water Enters into Contract to Purchase Waimea Wastewater Company

WAIMEA, Hawaii--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawaii American Water has entered into a contract to purchase assets and operations of the Waimea Wastewater Company, Inc., which serves a portion of the town of Waimea.

Located on the Island of Hawai’i, Waimea Wastewater Company is a regulated wastewater utility that serves approximately 217 residential and commercial connections, including the North Hawai’i Community Hospital.

The Waimea Wastewater Company is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Parker Ranch, one of the largest cattle ranches in the United States. Founded in 1847, it is also one of the oldest.

“We look forward to serving and being a part of the Waimea community,” said Lee A. Mansfield, Hawaiian American Water’s manager.

“This is a win-win for the community and the ranch,” said Dutch Kuyper, President and CEO of Parker Ranch. “Hawaiian American Water and its parent company own 127 regulated wastewater treatment facilities throughout the nation, including on Oahu and the Big Island. This company is nicely positioned and both well-equipped and well-financed to take over operations and ownership of the Waimea facility.”

Hawaii American Water currently owns and operates the wastewater treatment plant which serves the Mauna Lani resort on the Big Island and the wastewater treatment plant in Hawaii Kai on Oahu. The purchase of the Waimea Wastewater system will require Hawaii Public Utilities Commission approval, which is expected in mid-2019.

Hawaii American Water, a wholly owned subsidiary of American Water (NYSE: AWK), provides quality wastewater services to approximately 36,000 people on Oahu and the Big Island of Hawai’i.

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 7,100 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to an estimated 15 million people in 45 states and Ontario, Canada. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing. For more information, visit amwater.com and follow American Water on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.