NextGen Healthcare Completes Integration of CoverMyMeds, the Nation’s Largest Electronic Prior Authorization Platform

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quality Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:QSII), known to its clients as NextGen Healthcare, announced today that its cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) ambulatory product, NextGen Office®, has completed its integration with CoverMyMeds, the nation’s largest electronic prior authorization (ePA) solution. CoverMyMeds enables medical practices and pharmacies to submit ePA requests for any medication and to all health plans nationwide. Historically, the prior authorization (PA) process has been manual via paper, faxes, and phone calls between providers, pharmacies, and insurers.

The CoverMyMeds solution will be available to all providers using NextGen® Office (formerly, MediTouch). Key benefits of the fully-integrated solution include:

Providers can complete PA requests on average up to three times faster, saving valuable time in the office

Streamlined communications and improved productivity across providers, pharmacies and insurance companies, which helps to reduce delays for the patient awaiting their needed medication

Solution is built into design of workflow which provides ease of use

The ability to initiate, transmit and track the status of PA requests within the clinical workflow helps improve time to therapy and decreases prescription abandonment

"We believe the current prior authorization process places too much administrative burden on all parties involved in the prescription process, often resulting in medication abandonment," said Julia Albright, Ph.D., Vice President, Solutions, NextGen Healthcare. “Our goal is to work with CoverMyMeds to minimize this hassle for patients and pharmacies, and help providers achieve greater productivity and increase the ease of patients receiving their medications.”

According to CoverMyMeds’ 2018 ePA National Adoption Scorecard, an annual report on the current state of ePA in the industry, approximately 10% of prescription claims are rejected by the pharmacy, and, on average, 66% of those prescriptions require PA. Further, 36% of those prescriptions will be abandoned due to the complex paper-based process. Providers who exclusively use an electronic method for PA requests reported spending 2.5 fewer hours on average on PA each week. This underscores the need for transforming the paper-based PA process into an electronic process that helps minimize prescription abandonment and administrative waste.

“Adding a streamlined ePA solution at the point of prescribing further enhances productivity within the EHR platform, while minimizing hassle for patients and pharmacies,” said Ryan Tarzy, VP, Strategy & Business Development, CoverMyMeds. “We are thrilled to partner with NextGen Healthcare to continue our mission of helping patients receive the medications they need to live healthy lives.”

For more information about CoverMyMeds’ ePA solution, visit www.covermymeds.com.

About CoverMyMeds

CoverMyMeds, part of McKesson Prescription Technology Solutions, is a leader in electronic prior authorization (ePA) and real-time benefit check solutions, and one of the fastest growing health care technology companies in the U.S. CoverMyMeds’ network includes more than 500 electronic health record systems (EHRs), 62,000 pharmacies, 700,000 providers and most health plans and PBMs. By facilitating appropriate access to medications, the company can help its customers avoid billions of dollars each year in administrative waste and avoidable medical spending caused by prescription abandonment. Visit www.covermymeds.com for more information.

About Quality Systems, Inc.

Quality Systems, Inc., known to its clients as NextGen Healthcare, provides a range of software, services, and analytics solutions to medical and dental group practices. The company's portfolio delivers foundational capabilities to empower physician success, enrich the patient care experience, and enable the transition to value-based healthcare. Visit www.qsii.com and www.nextgen.com for additional information.