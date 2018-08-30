Notarize and Eagle Home Mortgage join forces to complete a fully-digital mortgage closing in Texas

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Notarize, the first digital platform to offer a fully-online closing experience, and Eagle Home Mortgage, a full-service mortgage lender, announced the execution of a fully-digital mortgage closing in Kyle, Texas, for a Lennar homebuyer. Notarize’s online closing process aligns with Lennar Corp.’s vision to create a convenient digital transaction process, providing homebuyers with a frictionless purchase experience coordinated through its financial subsidiaries, Eagle Home Mortgage and North American Title Co.

“Today’s closing is another victory for home buyers in Texas,” said Pat Kinsel, Founder and CEO of Notarize. “We are committed to the pursuit of a less expensive, quicker and more convenient closing process. We’ve planted roots in Texas with the recent opening of our Dallas office, and we’ll continue to empower our partners like Eagle Home Mortgage with cutting-edge tools and world-class technology.”

“Eagle and the Lennar family of companies have a long history of embracing systems and technologies that put borrowers at the center of the mortgage transaction,” said Laura Escobar, President of Eagle Home Mortgage. “We’re proud to work with Notarize to help revolutionize the mortgage closing process, and we couldn’t be happier to bring this service to our customers in Texas.”

“This is an important milestone for our customers in Texas,” said Tom Fischer, President and CEO of North American Title Group, LLC. “The technological capabilities offered by Notarize not only make the transaction process seamless but also resolves many of the time-sensitive issues for all pertinent parties, ensuring that all documents are signed in a timely manner.”

The closing comes less than three months after Lennar made a strategic investment in Notarize and agreed to use its services to promote a fully-digital mortgage closing experience for its homebuyers, coordinated through its financial services subsidiaries to enable customers to move into their dream homes faster.

About Notarize

Notarize is the first notary public platform allowing any person or business to get their documents legally notarized online. Notarize is also the first company to enable an entirely online mortgage closing process. Founded in 2015, Notarize has helped tens of thousands of individuals and businesses (on every continent, except Antarctica) get documents digitally notarized. For more information, visit www.notarize.com.

About Eagle Home Mortgage

Founded in 1981, Eagle Home Mortgage is a full-service mortgage lender and proud member of the Lennar family of companies. Eagle offers a variety of home financing options and delivers a premier customer experience through its digital mortgage platform. The company operates in 42 states with more than 140 branch offices located throughout the country. Eagle’s vision is enriching lives through a dedicated commitment to homeownership. More information can be found at www.eaglehm.com.

About North American Title

With well over 1,200 associates and a network of branches from coast to coast, North American Title Group, LLC (NATG) is among the largest real estate settlement service providers in the United States. NATG consists of both agent and underwriter operations. The company’s agency network operates nationally under the name North American Title Co. and similar names (NATC) in 18 states and its underwriter, operates in 39 states and the District of Columbia. More information can be found at www.nat.com.