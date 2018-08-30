Roy Anderson Corp. Announces $68 Million Contract for the Huntington Ingalls East Bank Revitalization Project

GULFPORT, Miss.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE: TPC), a leading civil, building and specialty construction company, today announced that its subsidiary, Roy Anderson Corp., has been awarded a contract valued at approximately $68 million by Huntington Ingalls Incorporated for the East Bank Revitalization project in Pascagoula, Mississippi. The project is part of Huntington Ingalls’ plans to reactivate its shipbuilding facilities on the East Bank of the Pascagoula River, which were decimated by Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Work is expected to begin in the next 30 days with substantial completion anticipated in the fall of 2019. The contract value will be included in the Company’s third quarter 2018 backlog.

About Tutor Perini Corporation

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading civil, building and specialty construction company offering diversified general contracting and design-build services to private clients and public agencies throughout the world. We have provided construction services since 1894 and have established a strong reputation within our markets by executing large, complex projects on time and within budget while adhering to strict quality control measures.