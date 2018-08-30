Toro Announces Blower That Moves Leaves Faster Than Any Other Corded Blower with Launch of PowerJet™ F700

BLOOMINGTON, Minn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The most powerful corded1 leaf blower for fall has just arrived with the unveiling of Toro’s new PowerJet™ F700 Electric Blower. As a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment and number one rated electric blower brand2, Toro engineered the PowerJet to help homeowners move large piles of leaves faster than any other corded blower in the market and get lawn cleanup and fall yard care done quicker.

The PowerJet offers the perfect balance of next-level power and performance, including the highest cubic feet per minute (CFM) of any corded blower available to date. Offering an impressive air volume of 725 CFM, the PowerJet outperforms standard blowers topping out at 500 CFM and helps homeowners remove leaves faster than ever before.

Adding to the power of Toro’s latest blower innovation is its air speeds of up to 140 mph, which allows it to lift heavy, wet leaves while its .728 air horsepower provides efficiency. Weighing less than 6.7 pounds, the product is also designed to be easy to carry and quiet thanks to its low noise levels.

“Toro has a strong, trusted reputation for its blower/vac combinations, and we have been hearing from our customers that there is demand for a powerful, dedicated corded blower option as well,” explains Christina Howell, Toro marketing manager. “We knew our blowers could deliver more power and more air, and we took on the challenge to design a product with the largest combination of CFM and mph in the market.”

The PowerJet has additional features that make fall yard care easier, such as…

Cord lock, which holds the extension cord firmly in place so it doesn’t interrupt yard work.

Variable speed dial to match the right power to the right job. Low power around hard surfaces and landscaping to be gentle around certain parts of the yard. High speed for tackling tough lawn chores and getting debris out of crevices.



The PowerJet is covered by a 2-year full warranty. Toro recommends a 14-gauge extension cord, which is not included. More information on the blower is available at www.toro.com/yardtools and www.homedepot.com/Toro.

About The Toro Company

The Toro Company (NYSE: TTC) is a leading worldwide provider of innovative solutions for the outdoor environment including turf maintenance, snow and ice management, landscape, rental and specialty construction equipment, and irrigation and outdoor lighting solutions. With sales of $2.5 billion in fiscal 2017, Toro’s global presence extends to more than 125 countries. Through constant innovation and caring relationships built on trust and integrity, Toro and its family of brands have built a legacy of excellence by helping customers care for golf courses, sports fields, public green spaces, commercial and residential properties, and agricultural operations. For more information, visit www.toro.com.

1 Based on competitors’ published maximum CFM data on March 29, 2018.

2 No. 1 as rated by a leading trade publication.