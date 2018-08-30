Groupon Extends Strategic Partnership with Tickets.com

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Groupon (NASDAQ: GRPN), which sold 30 million units for live events, tours and activities in 2017, today announced an extension of the company’s existing relationship with Tickets.com to bring more concerts, sports, arts, theater and other events to the Groupon marketplace. Under the terms of the strategic partnership, Groupon has the ability to offer seamless ticketing experiences for all of Tickets.com’s primary ticketing clients, which includes major arenas and stadiums and large performing arts centers in hundreds of markets across North America.

“Live events and activities play a big role in bringing their communities together, and we’re thrilled to partner with Tickets.com’s extensive client roster to help people conveniently discover and experience amazing things to do near them,” said Brian Fields, Groupon’s vice president and general manager of things to do. “With more than 32 million Groupon customers in North America and a huge presence on mobile, we’re helping some of the biggest names in live entertainment attract the next generation of fans.”

Tickets.com, Inc. is a privately held subsidiary of MLBAM, the interactive media and Internet division of Major League Baseball. First incorporated in 1995 and later rebranded as Tickets.com, Inc. in 2001, the company was initially a merger of nine ticketing firms.

Other recent marketplace partnerships announced by Groupon include: Grubhub- food delivery, Viator - tours and activities, ParkWhiz - parking and CourseHorse - local classes.

For those looking to have the perfect time on just about any budget, Groupon offers a number of top live events and activities in your local community, including deals on family activities, tickets and events, outdoor fun and top deals of the week.

