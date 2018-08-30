Biopredic Chooses Science Exchange as its Primary Online Channel to Offer Human and Animal Biological Products

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Science Exchange, the leading marketplace for outsourced R&D™, has announced a collaboration with Biopredic, a privately-owned French biotechnology company, to offer a suite of human and biological products, including its unique HepaRG® hepatic cell model.

Biopredic is based in Saint-Grégoire, France, and is a leading provider of hepatocytes and other hepatic systems for drug research. Biopredic’s expertise was initially based on primary hepatocyte cryopreservation and quickly grew to encompass the isolation, production, and distribution of fresh and frozen human and animal biological products, including tissues, primary cells, cell lines, and reagents. The company recently launched human liver microsomes called Silensomes™ designed for fm measurement (fraction metabolized) along FDA and EMEA guidelines for characterizing drug metabolism.

“We are pleased to use Science Exchange as our new platform for making our products and services widely available to a global research community”, says Christophe Chesné, CEO of Biopredic International. “Science Exchange’s global presence will help us expand into new markets.”

“Biopredic is a leading provider of predictive model systems, and we are excited to bring them on board,” stated Elizabeth Iorns, PhD, founder and CEO of Science Exchange. “As demonstrated by this collaboration and many others, Science Exchange strives to give its users access to the best-qualified and most innovative providers."

About Science Exchange

Science Exchange is the world's leading marketplace for outsourced R&D™, providing large R&D organizations with the fastest path from discovery through development and commercialization. Science Exchange includes an efficient source-to-secure platform for ordering 6,000+ services from a network of more than 2,500 qualified outsourced research providers, all with pre-established contracts in place that protect client intellectual property and confidentiality. The platform increases access to innovation and improves productivity, freeing scientists from administrative tasks and delays associated with sourcing, establishing and managing service provider contracts. Additionally, the Science Exchange enterprise program enables large R&D organizations to consolidate research outsourcing spend into a single strategic relationship, driving efficiency, improving transparency and oversight, and delivering cost savings. Since being founded in 2011, Science Exchange has raised more than $58 million from Norwest Venture Partners, Maverick Capital Ventures, Union Square Ventures, Collaborative Fund, Index Ventures, OATV, the YC Continuity Fund, and others. For more information, visit www.ScienceExchange.com. Follow the company on Twitter @ScienceExchange, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About Biopredic

Founded in 1993, Biopredic provides biological research products to the life sciences industry. The key line of products derived from the liver, the skin, and the blood which has wide-ranging applications in drug metabolism, drug-drug interaction, pharmacokinetics, and toxicology areas. Biopredic has a large tissue acquisition network, fully auditable in a matter of ethics, traceability and sanitary compliances. The products are provided fresh and frozen, as such or processed along our’s or the customer's specifications.