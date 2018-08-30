Geospace Technologies Secures Two Large OBX Contracts

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Geospace Technologies (NASDAQ: GEOS) announced today that it has entered into contracts with two international seismic contractors to rent up to 12,500 stations of its cableless ocean-bottom OBX nodal system. Total revenue from these contracts is expected to be over $20 million, with delivery and revenue recognition projected to begin late in the company’s first quarter of fiscal year 2019 and revenue recognition continuing into the first quarter of fiscal year 2020. Each of these rental contracts is expected to have a total term of approximately seven to nine months. Both contracts require upfront deposits which are not refundable if the contract is cancelled.

“I’m pleased to announce these two new OBX contracts,” said Rick Wheeler, President and Chief Executive Officer. “Both systems utilize our latest technology to help our valued customers identify hydrocarbon reservoirs, improve production economics and mitigate risk in marine environments.”

About Geospace Technologies

Geospace Technologies Corporation designs and manufactures instruments and equipment used by the oil and gas industry to acquire seismic data in order to locate, characterize and monitor hydrocarbon producing reservoirs. Through its recent acquisition of Quantum Technologies Sciences, the company designs and manufactures instruments, equipment and analytical software used in the border and perimeter security industry for the protection of borders and critical infrastructure. The company also designs and manufactures non-seismic products, including industrial products, offshore cables and imaging equipment.

Forward Looking Statements

