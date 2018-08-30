Jamestown’s 325 Hudson Welcomes Leading Telecom Firm RCN

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jamestown today announced that telecommunications industry leader RCN has joined the dynamic community at 325 Hudson in Lower Manhattan. The property, which was purchased by Jamestown in 2012, has increasingly attracted high-tech companies and colocation firms in recent years due to its superior level of connectivity.

The provider of high-speed internet, digital TV, and phone services signed a 20-year lease to take over a series of meet-me rooms in the space, allowing telecommunications companies to physically connect and exchange data without incurring local loop fees.

“As a market leader, RCN will further reinforce 325 Hudson’s position as a premier core intersection site and a nexus in New York’s telecommunications system,” said Michael Phillips, President of Jamestown.

The 10-story, 241,000 square-foot building, which is linked to more than 15 fiber providers and 40 Internet Service Providers, includes a carrier-neutral, building-owned and managed meet-me room, colocation infrastructure, and 24/7 security guard coverage and video surveillance.

The tenant mix at 325 Hudson includes innovative tech and media firms like Starry and Sony Embassy Row, as well as telecommunications and colocation companies such as Altice and Verizon.

RCN was represented by Robert Meyers of CBRE in the deal, which was finalized in June. Jamestown handled the lease through its internal leasing team.

Jamestown sold longtime asset Chelsea Market to Google in March. This marked its second transaction with Google after the sale of 111 8th Avenue, another building with superior connectivity. Together with Belvedere Capital, Jamestown is leading the redevelopment of Industry City, the 16-building, 6 million square-foot innovation complex on the waterfront in Sunset Park, Brooklyn.

About 325 Hudson

Hosting a global community of connected companies, 325 Hudson is the home for worldwide access to the internet. The dynamic, connected community of 325 Hudson puts tenants at the nexus of colocation, tech, media, and advertising. Strategically located on fiber-dense Hudson Street, 325 Hudson provides the facilities, network, and operational support you need to manage your business smoothly today and grow seamlessly in the future. www.325hudson.com

About Jamestown

Jamestown, L.P. was established in 1983 as an investment and management company focused on income-producing real estate in the United States. Over the last 35 years, Jamestown has expanded into a national, vertically integrated real estate operator with over $11 billion of assets under management as of December 31, 2017. Jamestown’s capabilities include: acquisitions, capital markets, property management, asset management, retail leasing, design, sustainability and risk management. Jamestown companies have headquarters in Atlanta, GA and Cologne, Germany, and offices in New York, NY, Boston, MA, Washington, DC, San Francisco, CA, Los Angeles, CA, and Bogota, Colombia. For more information, visit www.jamestownlp.com.

About RCN

RCN Telecom Services, LLC (www.rcn.com) provides industry-leading High-Speed Internet, all-Digital TV and Phone services for residential, small/medium and Enterprise business customers. PC Magazine recently released its annual Readers’ Choice Awards and named RCN one of the winners for best cable broadband ISPs in 2017 – RCN ranks highest for overall satisfaction. RCN’s affordably-priced advanced digital services are delivered through their proprietary, state-of-the-art fiber-rich network and supported by 100% U.S.-based customer service. RCN's primary service areas include Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Lehigh Valley (PA), New York City, Boston and Chicago.