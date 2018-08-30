World’s First Racing Launch Coaster, West Coast Racers, Debuting at Six Flags Magic Mountain in 2019

Six Flags Magic Mountain, the undisputed “Thrill Capital of the World,” announced the latest addition to its unparalleled coaster dynasty – West Coast Racers, the world’s first racing launch coaster – slated to open in 2019. With 14 track crossovers, four total inversions, a high five and side-by-side airtime hills, West Coast Racers is the 20th coaster – more than any other theme park in the world. West Coast Racers will include an immersive real time “pit stop” designed and produced by world famous West Coast Customs. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Magic Mountain, today announced the latest addition to its unparalleled coaster dynasty — West Coast Racers, the world’s first racing launch coaster — slated to open in 2019. Unlike traditional coasters, this one-of-a-kind racing coaster will feature two side-by-side tracks with four individual high-speed launches. The race covers two complete laps, multiple airtime hills, extreme high-banked turns and exhilarating over/under near misses. A highlight of the ride is an immersive real time “pit stop” designed and produced by world famous West Coast Customs that will provide riders with a racing experience unlike any other.

“Six Flags leads the industry in thrill ride innovation; it is part of our DNA, and we are taking thrills to the next level with the new West Coast Racers,” said Park President, Neal Thurman. “Six Flags Magic Mountain is the undisputed ‘Thrill Capital of the World’ and with this newest coaster, strengthens our position as the ‘Coaster Capital of the World’ with a total of 20 roller coasters — more than any other theme park on the planet.”

To begin their three-minute journey on the unique terrain-hugging track, riders sitting two abreast are loaded onto sleek West Coast Customs-designed coaster cars. Launching around the first lap, riders will experience head-to-head racing with the other cars on the twin track. The first of its kind “pit stop” experience, narrated by West Coast Customs Founder and CEO, Ryan Friedlinghaus, occurs between the two laps and provides riders an exclusive inside look into the West Coast Customs shop.

“We are thrilled to partner with Six Flags Magic Mountain to create this unprecedented new ride,” said Ryan Friedlinghaus, founder and CEO West Coast Customs. "Throughout my career, I have always thought outside of the box and I love being challenged to build things others can't. Talk about the ultimate outside of the box challenge — a West Coast Customs-style roller coaster!”

Ride features include:

A record-breaking four magnetic launches, including a side-by-side first and second race launch;

Four total inversions, including three zero G rolls and a zero G stall;

14 track crossovers and a high-five (where riders can almost high-five guests riding the opposing train), for a total of 30 train interactions (15 per lap);

Side-by-side airtime hills and overbanked turns; and

Speeds up to 55 miles-per-hour as riders cross the finish line.

West Coast Racers will be located in a new LA centric urban-themed area where guests will enjoy a high-energy street vibe. Currently located in this area is the popular wooden coaster, Apocalypse, and the Cyclone 500 Go Karts, which will undergo re-theming. New dining, games and retail locations will be added to complete the extensive area renovation.

For more information about West Coast Racers and next season at Six Flags Magic Mountain, visit https://www.sixflags.com/magicmountain/newfor2019

Six Flags Magic Mountain is also announcing the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off on a 2019 Pass.

August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Magic Mountain, Hurricane Harbor-Los Angeles, Wet ‘n’ Wild-Phoenix, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests can also join the Six Flags Membership program for 50% off the full Season Membership price and receive three free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of Season Pass plus, includes over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at the park.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About West Coast Customs

Founded in 1993 by Ryan Friedlinghaus, West Coast Customs is the premiere vehicle modification shop, internationally recognized for its original designs, beyond your imagination concepts, impeccable quality, cutting-edge technology and unparalleled craftsmanship. Recognized as the game-changing car customization phenomenon that was MTV's Pimp My Ride, West Coast Customs' pop culture status and appeal has catapulted worldwide with state-of-the-art West Coast Customs franchises negotiated for Dubai, Mexico, Germany, Malaysia, Russia, China and Japan. The West Coast Customs flagship 60,000 square foot facility is headquartered in Burbank, California, and features 12 leading-edge departments offering a range of extraordinary custom services for projects of any size, scope or budget.