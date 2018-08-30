Simmons & Simmons Enhances Flexibility and Security with Private Cloud and Unified Backup Solution from Orange Business Services

The law firm introduced the Orange private cloud solution as part of a move toward an IT-as-a-service model to benefit its customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

The law firm introduced the Orange private cloud solution as part of a move toward an IT-as-a-service model to benefit its customers. (Photo: Business Wire)

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Simmons & Simmons, an international legal practice based in the UK, has leveraged a private cloud solution from Orange Business Services for greater business flexibility and improved resilience for vital customer data.

The law firm introduced the Orange private cloud solution as part of a move toward an IT-as-a-service model to benefit its customers. It evolved to now include an Orange managed backup solution using the Veeam platform, which provides a unified backup system and data replication for mission-critical applications and disaster recovery globally. Simmons & Simmons now benefits from a future-proof solution to deal with rapidly-changing industry demands and reduce the burden of managing legacy IT infrastructure.

Employing over 1,500 people, Simmons & Simons operates out of 22 offices in major business and financial centers throughout Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Africa. As an international law firm, it operates in an industry with stringent regulatory compliance and data security concerns.

Orange Business Services was selected as a supplier to help navigate the complexities of the cloud and overcome any governance issues. The partnership represents Simmons & Simmons’ first step into managed services, with further deployments planned in other key areas, such as unified communications to help continue the law firm’s journey toward digital transformation.

“We sought a cloud and backup solution to provide greater protection than our legacy in-house infrastructure could support. With our data secured and our IT services running seamlessly – now managed by Orange Business Services – our internal staff can place their focus on business innovation and ultimately help us to improve the service we provide our clients,” said Stuart Rowlands, Global IT Director at Simmons & Simmons.

“We are delighted that Simmons & Simmons chose to partner with Orange Business Services to upgrade their existing IT infrastructure. Simmons & Simmons wanted to invest in a cloud and backup solution to enable them to increase the focus of their core business by providing the peace of mind that their infrastructure was both secure and productive. Orange Business Services was able to deliver tangible benefits to end users in providing data access anywhere, anytime, while reducing latency to improve application functionality,” said Fabrice De Windt, senior vice president Europe at Orange Business Services.

About Simmons & Simmons

Simmons & Simmons is a world class international law firm in tune with the business world. From our offices in major business and financial centres throughout Europe, the Middle East and Asia, we view the world through the lens of our key sectors: asset management and investment funds, financial institutions, life sciences and technology, media and telecommunications (TMT). We also focus on the Energy & Infrastructure markets, in particular through our international projects and construction teams.

For our clients this means they benefit from a law firm fully focused on their sector, wholly understanding of the challenges that they face and completely tuned in to their needs. Over the decades we have been careful to build our international presence using a combination of local lawyers with demonstrable local knowledge and fully integrated teams acting together at a global level.

Learn more at www.simmons-simmons.com.

About Orange Business Services

Orange Business Services, the B2B branch of the Orange Group, and its 22,000 employees, is focused on supporting the digital transformation of multinational enterprises and French SMEs across five continents. Orange Business Services is not only an infrastructure operator, but also a technology integrator and a value-added service provider. It offers companies digital solutions that help foster collaboration within their teams (collaborative workspaces and mobile workspaces), better serve their customers (enriched customer relations and business innovation), and support their projects (enriched connectivity, flexible IT and cyberdefense). The integrated technologies that Orange Business Services offer range from Software Defined Networks (SDN/NFV), Big Data and IoT, to cloud computing, unified communications and collaboration, as well as cybersecurity. Orange Business Services customers include over 3,000 renowned multinational corporations at an international level and over two million professionals, companies and local communities in France.

Learn more at www.orange-business.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and our blogs.

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with annual sales of 41 billion euros in 2017 and has 260 million customers in 28 countries at 30 June 2018. Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.