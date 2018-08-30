PetSmart Launches New Loyalty Program

PHOENIX--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PetSmart, North America’s leading pet specialty retailer, today announced the launch of PetSmart Treats, its new loyalty program. The loyalty program is now available across the retailer’s more than 1600 locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico and Canada, as well as online and through PetSmart’s mobile app.

PetSmart partnered with Aimia, a leading global provider of loyalty solutions, to create the new loyalty program focused on rewarding loyal pet parents with relevant offers and incentives. The points-based program allows members to earn points every time they shop in-store, online or donate to PetSmart Charities, and it rewards them with discounts on the items of their choice. Members also receive access to discounts on hundreds of products.

“Our pet parents are at the heart of every decision we make,” said Joshua Kanter, executive vice president of Customer Experience for PetSmart. “Building and maintaining relationships with our customer base is a top priority, and we’re excited that PetSmart Treats will allow us to truly recognize and reward our pet parents for their continued loyalty.”

Sign-up instructions and additional details on offers and incentives for PetSmart loyalty members can be found by visiting www.petsmart.com/treats. The program is also available through PetSmart’s mobile app, which allows members to have their points status and availability of rewards at their fingertips while they shop.

“This is a terrific partnership, as both companies value delivering individualized customer experiences by leveraging thoughtful segmentation and personalization,” said Erin Raese, SVP, Global Marketing & Business Development for Aimia. “We look forward to helping PetSmart achieve its mission of enriching the lives of pet parents through a strong loyalty initiative.”

For more information, please visit www.petsmart.com.

About PetSmart®

PetSmart, Inc. is the largest specialty pet retailer of services and solutions for the lifetime needs of pets. At PetSmart, we love pets, and we believe pets make us better people. Every day with every connection, PetSmart’s passionate associates help bring pet parents closer to their pets so they, together, can live more fulfilled lives. This vision impacts everything we do for our customers, the way we support our associates and how we give back to our communities. PetSmart employs approximately 55,000 associates and operates more than 1,600 pet stores in the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico, as well as more than 200 in-store PetSmart PetsHotel® dog and cat boarding facilities. The retailer provides a broad range of competitively priced pet food and products, as well as services such as dog training, pet grooming, pet boarding, PetSmart Doggie Day Camp™ and pet adoption. PetSmart, PetSmart Charities® and PetSmart Charities® of Canada work with more than 3,500 animal welfare organizations to bring adoptable pets into stores so they have the best chance possible of finding a forever home. Through this in-store adoption program and other signature events, PetSmart has facilitated more than 8 million adoptions, more than any other brick-and-mortar organization. In May 2017, PetSmart acquired Chewy.com, a leading online retailer of pet food and products in the U.S., which operates as an independent subsidiary.

