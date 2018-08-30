New Timber Town Themed Kids’ Area Debuts at Frontier City for 2019

Frontier City's all-new Timber Town area coming in 2019 will feature the wildest kiddie rides in the West and some delightful characters! (Graphic: Business Wire)

Holiday in the Park is coming to Oklahoma's favorite theme park this winter! This new family event will combine all the fun of Frontier City with the magic of the holiday season.

OKLAHOMA CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Frontier City, Oklahoma’s favorite theme park, today announced plans for an exciting, interactive new kids’ area that will be home to adorable new characters for the 2019 season. The all-new Timber Town will feature four new, innovative attractions, designed especially for the young thrill-seekers, plus enchanting new theming and fresh, reimagined updates for the original children’s classic rides.

“Six Flags is the world leader in providing thrills for all ages and we are excited to offer Frontier City families with fun new ways to make memories together,” said General Manager, Trevor Leonard. “Family fun is at the heart of our business, and this delightful new kids’ area will be a special place that moms, dads, and the kids can enjoy together.”

The woodsy themed Timber Town section will offer BIG fun for kids and families with new attractions and a charming new look for longtime favorites.

Fun-sized attractions include:

Frankie’s Mine Train, a family coaster as wild as the West itself;

a family coaster as wild as the West itself; Billy’s Frog Hopper , a fully interactive jumping ride that will take families up, down, and all-around;

, a fully interactive jumping ride that will take families up, down, and all-around; Rocky's Ranger Planes , a classic spinning ride that will take kids to new heights, and;

, a classic spinning ride that will take kids to new heights, and; Sheldon’s Sea Adventure , an innovative family ride combining a unique blend of rocking and whirling motions.

, an innovative family ride combining a unique blend of rocking and whirling motions. Lovable characters like Bucky the Beaver, Hootie the Owl, and Bubba the Bear are also making their way to Timber Town to help put a new spin on original favorites, including Patricia's Tea Cup Twirl, Hootie's Tree House, Bucky's Whistlestop Depot, and Bubba's Honey Swings.

In addition, just in time in time to ring in the season with family and friends, Six Flags’ signature holiday extravaganza, Holiday in the Park® will make its debut at Frontier City for the 2018 winter season. It's the most magical time of the year filled with enchanting experiences that will help create those special family traditions. The park will be transformed into a winter wonderland featuring a variety of delightful and interactive activities to capture the holiday spirit. On select days from November 23 through January 6, guests can experience their favorite rides and attractions combined with many new specialties that capture the magic of the holidays.

Frontier City’s newest family tradition will feature:

Over one million lights decking the park in a dazzling winter showcase unlike any other in Oklahoma;

Visits with Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their special guests from the North Pole;

Spectacular holiday-themed shows, carolers, and rousing sing-alongs;

Season-inspired foods, tasty treats, and cheery drinks, including Christmas funnel cakes, campfire s’mores, and flavored hot chocolate, and;

Plenty of rides the whole family can enjoy together.

Frontier City is also announcing the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off on a 2019 Pass.

August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Frontier City and White Water Bay, and for the first time ever, free admission to Six Flags Over Texas plus any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests can also join the Six Flags Membership program for 50% off the full Season Membership price and receive three free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of Season Pass plus over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at the park.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

