SUPERGIRL Thrill Ride Landing at Six Flags St. Louis in 2019

EUREKA, Mo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags St. Louis, The Coaster Capital of Missouri, today announced a breathtaking, new thrill coming in 2019. Guests will take an adrenaline-charged flight on the new SUPERGIRL attraction as they soar nearly 7-stories through the sky in open-air vehicles. Drawing on DC Super Hero Supergirl’s powers of stamina and strength, thrill seekers spin and tilt while suspended from the massive whirling wheel. The ride is raised into the air by a giant arm as riders are launched into a high-speed spin, feet dangling…round and round…higher and higher.

“Six Flags consistently delivers innovative, new experiences for our guests each year,” said Park President Phil Liggett. “SUPERGIRL puts a unique, state-of-the-art spin on a classic ride experience and will be a heroic addition to the park’s outstanding lineup of thrilling rides and attractions.”

SUPERGIRL heroic highlights:

Guests fly in open air seats with feet dangling;

Super-sized wheel begins to spin horizontally, then a giant arm lifts and tilts the wheel to a vertical position as the high-speed rotations continue throughout; and

24 riders will repeatedly reach maximum spinning height of 67-feet in the air.

SUPERGIRL is scheduled to land at Six Flags St. Louis spring 2019 and looking to recruit fliers 48” and up. For more information on SUPERGIRL and next season at Six Flags St. Louis, visit https://www.sixflags.com/stlouis/newfor2019.

Six Flags St. Louis is also announcing the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off of a 2019 Pass.

August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags St. Louis and Hurricane Harbor, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale guests can also join the Six Flags Membership program for 50% off the full Season Membership Price and receive three free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of a Season Pass plus over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at the park.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables, etc.) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and Warner Media. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publisher of comics in the world.

JUSTICE LEAGUE and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s18)