Maryland’s First Floorless Roller Coaster to Debut at Six Flags America in 2019

Exciting b-roll video for Six Flags America's newest coaster to be added in 2019.

Exciting b-roll video for Six Flags America's newest coaster to be added in 2019.

UPPER MARLBORO, Md.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags America, DC’s Thrill Capital, today announced FIREBIRD, the only floorless roller coaster in Maryland, will open in spring 2019. This all-new coaster experience will take thrill-seekers through incredible twists, drops and inversions, all while seated in state-of-the-art floorless trains.

“Six Flags is always taking thrilling innovation to the next level,” said Park President Rick Howarth. “FIREBIRD is a game-changer, offering guests an unparalleled, new riding experience. The floorless trains will give riders the sensation of being airborne as they soar along a half-mile of track with nothing beneath their feet but the wind.”

FIREBIRD’s exhilarating flight path takes off with a heart pumping, nine-story drop, and features two thrilling inversions and a smoother, faster riding experience.

FIREBIRD highlights:

Two state-of-the-art sit-down floorless trains, precision designed and built by Swiss manufacturer Bolliger & Mabillard;

Multiple high-banked curves with high-speed carousel and corkscrew rolls; and

A twisted airtime hill plus an adrenaline pumping figure-eight finale.

Guests will be able to bid farewell to Apocalypse on September 8 with special ride times offered to Members and members of American Coaster Enthusiasts. FIREBIRD is scheduled to open spring 2019.

For more information on FIREBIRD and next season at Six Flags America, visit https://sixflags.com/America/newfor2019.

August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Season Passes include admission to Six Flags America, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale guests can also join the Six Flags Membership program for 50% off the full Season Membership price and receive three free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of Season Pass plus over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at the park.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter at @SixFlagsDC

Like us on Facebook at @SixFlagsAmerica

Follow us on Instagram at @sixflagsamerica