XVELA Partners with Container Institute for Next-Generation Stowage Planning Training in Latin America

OAKLAND, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--XVELA, the world’s first cloud collaboration platform for ocean carriers and terminal operators, today announced a partnership with Container Institute, a new Rio de Janeiro-based school focused on sharing industry knowledge with the next generation of stowage planners. XVELA’s cloud-based Collaborative Stowage Planning solution will be demonstrated in the Container Institute’s Container Cargo Planning course as an example of a modern stowage planning tool.

XVELA provides a fully-featured multi-port vessel stowage planning solution that provides access to planning information anytime, anywhere. The solution allows carrier planners to collaborate with terminal planners to jointly drive new efficiencies throughout the stowage planning and execution process through shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation. XVELA also includes real-time stability, strength and lashing calculations through integration with the industry-leading Navis MACS3 loading computer – ensuring that stowage planners are seeing the same stability results as those used by the ship’s crew.

“We are happy to have the opportunity to demonstrate XVELA’s revolutionary cargo planning tool for our students at Container Institute through this international partnership,” said Rafael Malafaia, head of Container Institute. “We wish to deliver comprehensive cargo planning training to our students, including experience with the most modern tools available. Our partnership with XVELA makes this possible by allowing us to introduce our students to XVELA’s cutting-edge, collaborative planning tools.”

XVELA President Guy Rey-Herme stated, “We are pleased to partner with Container Institute so they can prepare their students for a successful cargo planning career by exposing them to modern tools such as XVELA as part of their thorough curriculum.”

For more information on the Container Institute or to register for the Container Cargo Planning course, contact container.institute@gmail.com.

XVELA provides a transformative, cloud-based collaboration platform and maritime business network that drives transparency, efficiency and profitability to ocean carriers and terminal operators. Through real-time collaboration, shared data and actionable visibility across the vessel rotation, XVELA enables terminals, carriers and their operational partners to work together to simplify, coordinate and synchronize their operations, starting with stowage planning and quickly expanding to berth management and port call optimization. The result is a win-win solution that allows both terminals and carriers to forge new efficiencies, improve customer service and reliability, and capture substantial untapped savings across the ocean supply chain.

Backed by Navis, the leading provider of software and services for terminal operators and ocean carriers, XVELA operates as an independent entity focused on enabling collaboration and operational visibility. For more information, visit www.xvela.com.