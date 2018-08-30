World’s Largest Loop Coaster to Debut at Six Flags Over Texas in 2019

Lone Star Revolution will make its debut at Six Flags Over Texas in late spring 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, announcing the opening of the world’s largest loop coaster—Lone Star Revolution. This Texas-sized loop coaster will offer an intense, heart-pounding experience with 360° degree revolutions around the 10-story loop. Lone Star Revolution will make its debut in late spring 2019.

ARLINGTON, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Over Texas, the Thrill Capital of Texas, today announced the opening of the world’s largest loop coaster — Lone Star Revolution. This exhilarating new coaster takes riders forward and backward on a gigantic loop before suspending them upside down for plenty of adrenaline-pumping hang-time. Lone Star Revolution will make its debut in late spring 2019.

“The Six Flags brand is synonymous with innovation at the highest level and we are excited to welcome another record-breaking attraction to an already stellar thrill ride arsenal,” said Park President Steve Martindale. “This Texas-sized loop coaster offers an intense, heart-pounding experience unlike any other ride in the park.”

Towering a staggering 100 feet tall, Lone Star Revolution sends riders back and forth propelling them head over heels through a series of 360° revolutions. The coaster changes direction halfway through the ride cycle; leaving riders suspended upside down at the top of the loop for even more intense thrills.

Lone Star Revolution highlights include:

World’s largest coaster of its kind;

32 seats in unique “face-off” design, with guests seated face-to-face;

A pendulum style takeoff with multiple 360° degree revolutions around the 10-story loop; and

The park’s 14th coaster.

For more information on Lone Star Revolution and next season at Six Flags Over Texas, visit https://www.sixflags.com/overtexas/newfor2019.

Six Flags Over Texas is also announcing the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off on a 2019 Pass.

August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Over Texas and Hurricane Harbor-Arlington, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale guests can also join the Six Flags Membership program for 50% off the full Season Membership price and receive three free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of Season Pass and includes over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at the park.

