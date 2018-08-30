New York State’s Tallest Thrill Ride is Coming to Darien Lake in 2019

Darien Lake, a Six Flags Theme Park, and the Coaster Capital of New York, today announced plans to debut the tallest attraction in the entire state — the all-new Six Flags SkyScreamer — for the 2019 season. This staggering, 242-foot tall swing ride will reign as the region’s new, iconic symbol, beckoning guests from near and far. (Graphic: Business Wire)

DARIEN CENTER, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Darien Lake, a Six Flags Theme Park, and the Coaster Capital of New York, today announced plans to debut the tallest attraction in the entire state — the all-new Six Flags SkyScreamer — for the 2019 season. This staggering, 242-foot tall swing ride will reign as the region’s new, iconic symbol, beckoning guests from near and far. The park will also be rebranded Six Flags Darien Lake when it opens next spring.

“We are thrilled to introduce the kind of innovative, world-class attraction that Six Flags is known for,” said Darien Lake Park President Chris Thorpe. “This high-flying tower ride will offer guests a chance to soar through the clouds with majestic views of the park and surrounding countryside far below. Six Flags SkyScreamer is an exciting, new addition befitting the name Six Flags Darien Lake.”

Once the 32 thrill-seekers board the ride, it quickly rises, taking guests 24 stories into the air while spinning round and round at speeds of up to 35 miles per hour. By night, Six Flags SkyScreamer’s bold, synchronized light package will light up the skies.

Six Flags SkyScreamer Facts:

A soaring 24-stories tall;

32 riders, sitting two across in open-air swings; and

Spinning round and round a 98-foot circle at 35 miles per hour.

Six Flags SkyScreamer is scheduled to open in spring 2019. For more information on Six Flags SkyScreamer and next season at Darien Lake, visit https://www.sixflags.com/darienlake/newfor2019.

Darien Lake is also announcing the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off on a 2019 Pass, which also includes admission to 2018 Fright Fest®, a new Halloween event this October.

August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Darien Lake and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking, special admission offers for friends and a free drink bottle with paid refills.

During the Flash Sale guests can also join the Six Flags Membership program for 50% off the full Season Membership and receive three free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of Season Pass plus over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at the park.

About Darien Lake

Darien Lake’s wide variety of entertainment has made it “destination fun” since 1964. Located 45 minutes from Niagara Falls between Buffalo and Rochester, N.Y., today the park boasts more than 50 rides, including seven world-class roller coasters, dozens of family rides, the region’s largest water park and a 20,000-seat amphitheater operated by Live Nation.

The park is open until October 28 and welcomes overnight guests in a wide range of accommodations – from a full-service hotel and modern cabins to rental RVs, and RV and tent campsites.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

