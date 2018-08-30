Free-Fly Coaster, Batman: The Ride to Open at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in 2019

Riders on the new Batman: The Ride will flip head-over-heels with unexpected drops, tumbling from one level of track to the next.(Photo: Business Wire)

Batman: The Ride, is an unpredictable and exciting new ride experience featuring free-fall drops and crazy flips - coming to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in 2019

Batman: The Ride, is an unpredictable and exciting new ride experience featuring free-fall drops and crazy flips - coming to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in 2019

VALLEJO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, the Thrill Capital of Northern California, and Warner Bros. Consumer Products, on behalf of DC Entertainment, announces the opening in Spring 2019 of the park’s most innovative new coasters to date — Batman: The Ride — themed after one of the world’s most iconic DC Super Heroes. Riders on this 4D wing coaster will experience a sensory overload as they flip head-over-heels at least six times along a weightless, tumbling journey with unexpected drops and vertical free-falls.

“As the world leader in thrills, Six Flags continues to raise the bar to deliver the most unique and innovative experiences in the industry,” said Park President Don McCoy. “On Batman: The Ride, riders are suspended outward on either side of the track as the cars flip continuously throughout the course of the ride. This coaster is a game-changer and the perfect complement to our already impressive DC Super Hero and Super-Villain lineup which includes Superman Ultimate Flight, The Joker and Harley Quinn Crazy Coaster.”

After being lifted straight up a 12-story, 90-degree hill, thrill-seekers will experience exhilarating leaps and dives along a horizontal plane, with unexpected drops as they tumble from one level to the next. The pandemonium and chaos ramps up since there is no track above or below — just the sky, ground, and plenty of sinister thrills.

The unique design of Batman: The Ride features:

A massive, imposing, floating and twisting I-box track frame in a unique two-tone design;

One-of-a-kind onboard magnetic technology featuring smooth head-over-heels free-fly flips, giving guests the feeling of weightlessness as they soar outside the confines of a traditional track;

4D wing vehicles that seat up to eight per vehicle with a total of five vehicles;

Face-off seats that allow riders to face each other as they tumble head-over-heels;

A 120-foot-tall, 90-degree hill that is ascended by an elevator-style, chain link lift; and

Two beyond 90-degree “raven” drops giving the sensation of free-falling.

For more information on Batman: The Ride and next season at Six Flags Discovery Kingdom, visit https://sixflags.com/discoverykingdom/newfor2019.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is also announcing the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off on a 2019 Pass.

August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Discovery Kingdom and Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Concord, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale, guests can also join the Six Flags Membership program for 50% off the full Season Membership price and receive three free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of Season Pass plus over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at the park.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation is the world’s largest regional theme park company and the largest operator of waterparks in North America, with $1.4 billion in revenue and 25 parks across the United States, Mexico and Canada. For 57 years, Six Flags has entertained millions of families with world-class coasters, themed rides, thrilling water parks and unique attractions. For more information, visit www.sixflags.com.

Follow us on Twitter @sixflagsdk

Like us on Facebook at facebook.com/discoverykingdom

Follow us on Instagram @sixflagsdiscoverykingdom

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Warner Bros. Consumer Products (WBCP), a Warner Bros. Entertainment Company, extends the Studio’s powerful portfolio of entertainment brands and franchises into the lives of fans around the world. WBCP partners with best-in-class licensees globally on an award-winning range of toys, fashion, home décor, and publishing inspired by franchises and properties such as DC, J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, Looney Tunes and Hanna-Barbera. The division’s successful global themed entertainment business includes groundbreaking experiences such as The Wizarding World of Harry Potter and Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi. With innovative global licensing and merchandising programs, retail initiatives, promotional partnerships and themed experiences, WBCP is one of the leading licensing and retail merchandising organizations in the world.

About DC Entertainment

DC Entertainment, home to iconic brands DC (Superman, Batman, Green Lantern, Wonder Woman, The Flash, etc.), Vertigo (Sandman, Fables, etc.) and MAD, is the creative division charged with strategically integrating across Warner Bros. and WarnerMedia. DC Entertainment works in concert with many key Warner Bros. divisions to unleash its stories and characters across all media, including but not limited to film, television, consumer products, home entertainment and interactive games. Publishing thousands of comic books, graphic novels and magazines each year, DC Entertainment is one of the largest English-language publisher of comics in the world.

BATMAN, SUPERMAN and all related characters and elements © & ™ DC Comics. (s18)