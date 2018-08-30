Thrilling New Pendulum Ride Inspired By DC Super-Villain The Joker Opening at Six Flags Fiesta Texas in 2019

Forty riders will rotate and swing 17 stories high above Six Flags Fiesta Texas on The Joker Wild Card, the newest thrilling attraction with a villainous twist set to debut at Six Flags Fiesta Texas for summer 2019. (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Six Flags Fiesta Texas, the Thrill Capital of South Texas, in partnership with Warner Bros. Consumer Products on behalf of DC Entertainment, today unveiled plans for The Joker Wild Card, one of the world’s tallest pendulum rides, to debut in early summer 2019. Standing at record-breaking 17-stories in the air, this impressive giant disk will reach speeds up to 75 miles per hour, as it whips back and forth — higher and higher to give riders a staggering view of the world below them.

“Six Flags is recognized throughout the world for bringing new innovations and one-of-a-kind thrills to every park, every year and The Joker Wild Card adds another world-record attraction for Six Flags Fiesta Texas,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “The Joker Wild Card will be the fastest ride in park history and is the perfect villainous twist to our already spectacular ride lineup in the newly themed DC Universe area.”

The DC Universe area will include:

The Joker Wild Card – where 40 riders will experience speeds up to 75 miles per hour as they reach a world-record 17 stories high;

As guests swing higher and higher, they will experience a feeling of weightlessness at 172 feet in the air; and,

Enhanced attractions, dining, games, and shopping.

The park also announced a year-round operation, adding weekends and holidays to its regular operating season for January and February. “With all the innovative thrills we’ve added over the last several years, this is a perfect time for us to transition to a year-round operating schedule,” said Park President Jeffrey Siebert. “This is a transformative decision and should also position us to take advantage of new shoulder season business growth.”

For more information about The Joker Wild Card and next season at Six Flags Fiesta Texas, visit https://www.sixflags.com/fiestatexas/newfor2019

Six Flags Fiesta Texas is also announcing the start of 2019 Season Pass sales with its special Flash Sale through Labor Day weekend featuring the best deal of the year — savings up to 70% off on a 2019 Pass.

August 30 through September 3, guests will receive a free upgrade to a Gold Combo Season Pass with every Pass purchased. Gold Combo Season Passes include admission to Six Flags Fiesta Texas, and any other Six Flags theme park, as well as free parking and special admission offers for friends.

During the Flash Sale guests can also join the Six Flags Membership program for 50% off the full Season Membership price and receive three free bonus months. Six Flags Membership includes all of the benefits of Season Pass plus over 50 additional benefits such as unlimited soft drinks, preferred parking, walk-on passes for rides, and exclusive waterpark seating. Members can also participate in Six Flags Membership Rewards, a new loyalty program that allows guests to earn valuable prizes just for riding rides, seeing shows, and having a great time at the park.

About Six Flags Entertainment Corporation

About Warner Bros. Consumer Products

About DC Entertainment

